https://sputnikglobe.com/20260630/afd-leader-says-germany-should-return-to-russian-oil-gas-1124377371.html
AfD Leader Says Germany Should Return to Russian Oil, Gas
AfD Leader Says Germany Should Return to Russian Oil, Gas
Sputnik International
Germany should end its boycott of Russian oil and gas to support its weakening economy, Alice Weidel, co-chair of the right-wing opposition Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, said.
2026-06-30T09:54+0000
2026-06-30T09:54+0000
2026-06-30T09:54+0000
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seymour hersh
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nord stream
alternative fuer deutschland (afd)
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"Cheap energy from Russia was the secret of the success of 'Made in Germany'. We need it back … The loss of this energy has set us back years. Hundreds of thousands of jobs have been lost. It has made us dependent on the United States, which sells us energy at far higher prices," Weidel told media. The AfD has repeatedly called for bringing the Nord Stream gas pipeline back into operation. AfD Bundestag member Steffen Kotre told RIA Novosti in early June that there was no political will in Germany to restart Nord Stream, while technical issues could be resolved. Explosions on two Russian export gas pipelines to Europe, Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2, occurred on September 26, 2022. Germany, Denmark, and Sweden did not rule out deliberate sabotage. Nord Stream AG, the operator of Nord Stream, said the damage to the pipelines was unprecedented and that it was impossible to estimate the timeframe for repairs. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office opened an investigation into international terrorism. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia had repeatedly requested data on the Nord Stream explosions but had never received any. In 2023, US journalist and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Seymour Hersh published an investigation in which, citing a source, he claimed that explosive devices had been planted under Russian gas pipelines in June 2022 under the cover of the Baltops exercises by US Navy divers, supported by Norwegian specialists. According to Hersh, the decision to carry out the operation was made by then-US President Joe Biden. The Pentagon later told Sputnik that the US had no involvement in the bombing of Russian gas pipelines.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260430/russias-dmitriev-right-on-oil-price-forecast-and-consequences-for-europe---serbias-president-1124066946.html
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seymour hersh, russia, germany, nord stream, alternative fuer deutschland (afd), oil, energy
seymour hersh, russia, germany, nord stream, alternative fuer deutschland (afd), oil, energy
AfD Leader Says Germany Should Return to Russian Oil, Gas
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Germany should end its boycott of Russian oil and gas to support its weakening economy, Alice Weidel, co-chair of the right-wing opposition Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, said.
"Cheap energy from Russia was the secret of the success of 'Made in Germany'. We need it back … The loss of this energy has set us back years. Hundreds of thousands of jobs have been lost. It has made us dependent on the United States, which sells us energy at far higher prices," Weidel told media.
The AfD
has repeatedly called for bringing the Nord Stream gas pipeline back into operation. AfD Bundestag member Steffen Kotre told RIA Novosti in early June that there was no political will in Germany to restart Nord Stream, while technical issues could be resolved.
Explosions on two Russian export gas pipelines to Europe, Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2, occurred on September 26, 2022. Germany, Denmark, and Sweden did not rule out deliberate sabotage.
Nord Stream AG
, the operator of Nord Stream, said the damage to the pipelines was unprecedented and that it was impossible to estimate the timeframe for repairs. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office opened an investigation into international terrorism. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia had repeatedly requested data on the Nord Stream explosions but had never received any.
In 2023, US journalist and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Seymour Hersh published an investigation in which, citing a source, he claimed that explosive devices had been planted under Russian gas pipelines in June 2022 under the cover of the Baltops exercises by US Navy divers, supported by Norwegian specialists. According to Hersh, the decision to carry out the operation was made by then-US President Joe Biden. The Pentagon later told Sputnik that the US had no involvement in the bombing of Russian gas pipelines.