https://sputnikglobe.com/20260907/kushner-calls-meeting-with-putin-good-dialogue-with-many-questions-1124692235.html

Kushner Calls Meeting With Putin Good Dialogue With Many Questions

Kushner Calls Meeting With Putin Good Dialogue With Many Questions

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump's special envoy Jared Kushner gave a positive assessment of his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling it a good dialogue.

2026-09-07T12:32+0000

2026-09-07T12:32+0000

2026-09-07T12:32+0000

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"It was a very good dialogue … We asked a lot of questions. He asked a lot of questions," Kushner was quoted as saying by The Wall Street Journal. Putin's meeting with Kushner and US special envoy Steve Witkoff took place at the Kremlin on September 5 and lasted more than three hours. After Moscow, the US negotiators visited Kiev. Ukrainian broadcaster TSN reported that the official part of the talks had taken place in several stages, with representatives from the United Kingdom, France and Germany joining later.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260907/putin-trump-may-hold-phone-call-after-trip-of-us-negotiators-to-moscow-kiev---kremlin-1124691364.html

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