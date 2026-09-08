https://sputnikglobe.com/20260908/gaza-authorities-say-israel-blocking-most-of-humanitarian-aid-1124699886.html

Gaza Authorities Say Israel Blocking Most of Humanitarian Aid

Gaza Authorities Say Israel Blocking Most of Humanitarian Aid

Sputnik International

Most of the humanitarian aid needed by Gaza residents is not reaching the enclave due to Israeli actions, the information office of Gaza's administration said on Tuesday.

2026-09-08T13:13+0000

2026-09-08T13:13+0000

2026-09-08T13:13+0000

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"The occupation authorities are not allowing 65% of the required food supplies to enter, while over 90% of the population cannot afford to buy food," a statement read. According to Palestinian authorities, over 95% of Gaza's residents depend on humanitarian aid. On October 9, 2025, Israel and Hamas, with the mediation of Egypt, Qatar, the United States and Turkey, reached an agreement to end the war in the Gaza Strip, which was finalized at the Sharm el-Sheikh summit on October 13. The agreement provided for a ceasefire, the release of hostages held in Gaza in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, increased humanitarian aid, as well as a phased withdrawal of Israeli forces. The implementation of the arrangements remains unfinished. The parties disagree primarily on the order of next steps: Israel demands the disarmament of Hamas before further troop withdrawals, while the Palestinian movement insists that Israeli attacks must first cease, forces be withdrawn, and humanitarian obligations be fulfilled.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260106/reopening-of-rafah-crossing-essential-for-providing-sufficient-aid-to-gaza-strip--icrc-1123429951.html

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