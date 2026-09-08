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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260908/gaza-authorities-say-israel-blocking-most-of-humanitarian-aid-1124699886.html
Gaza Authorities Say Israel Blocking Most of Humanitarian Aid
Gaza Authorities Say Israel Blocking Most of Humanitarian Aid
Sputnik International
Most of the humanitarian aid needed by Gaza residents is not reaching the enclave due to Israeli actions, the information office of Gaza's administration said on Tuesday.
2026-09-08T13:13+0000
2026-09-08T13:13+0000
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"The occupation authorities are not allowing 65% of the required food supplies to enter, while over 90% of the population cannot afford to buy food," a statement read. According to Palestinian authorities, over 95% of Gaza's residents depend on humanitarian aid. On October 9, 2025, Israel and Hamas, with the mediation of Egypt, Qatar, the United States and Turkey, reached an agreement to end the war in the Gaza Strip, which was finalized at the Sharm el-Sheikh summit on October 13. The agreement provided for a ceasefire, the release of hostages held in Gaza in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, increased humanitarian aid, as well as a phased withdrawal of Israeli forces. The implementation of the arrangements remains unfinished. The parties disagree primarily on the order of next steps: Israel demands the disarmament of Hamas before further troop withdrawals, while the Palestinian movement insists that Israeli attacks must first cease, forces be withdrawn, and humanitarian obligations be fulfilled.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260106/reopening-of-rafah-crossing-essential-for-providing-sufficient-aid-to-gaza-strip--icrc-1123429951.html
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Gaza Authorities Say Israel Blocking Most of Humanitarian Aid

13:13 GMT 08.09.2026
© AP Photo / Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-AshleyTrucks loaded with humanitarian aid from the United Arab Emirates and the United States Agency for International Development cross the Trident Pier before arriving on the beach on the Gaza Strip, May 17, 2024.
Trucks loaded with humanitarian aid from the United Arab Emirates and the United States Agency for International Development cross the Trident Pier before arriving on the beach on the Gaza Strip, May 17, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.09.2026
© AP Photo / Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley
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GAZA (Sputnik) - Most of the humanitarian aid needed by Gaza residents is not reaching the enclave due to Israeli actions, the information office of Gaza's administration said on Tuesday.
"The occupation authorities are not allowing 65% of the required food supplies to enter, while over 90% of the population cannot afford to buy food," a statement read.
According to Palestinian authorities, over 95% of Gaza's residents depend on humanitarian aid.
On October 9, 2025, Israel and Hamas, with the mediation of Egypt, Qatar, the United States and Turkey, reached an agreement to end the war in the Gaza Strip, which was finalized at the Sharm el-Sheikh summit on October 13. The agreement provided for a ceasefire, the release of hostages held in Gaza in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, increased humanitarian aid, as well as a phased withdrawal of Israeli forces.
The implementation of the arrangements remains unfinished. The parties disagree primarily on the order of next steps: Israel demands the disarmament of Hamas before further troop withdrawals, while the Palestinian movement insists that Israeli attacks must first cease, forces be withdrawn, and humanitarian obligations be fulfilled.
Грузовики с гуманитарной помощью для сектора Газа пересекают КПП Рафах - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.01.2026
World
Reopening of Rafah Crossing Essential for Providing Sufficient Aid to Gaza Strip – ICRC
6 January, 07:12 GMT
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