https://sputnikglobe.com/20260908/putin-and-trump-hold-new-phone-call-on-tuesday-1124700396.html

Putin and Trump Held Phone Call on Tuesday

Putin and Trump Held Phone Call on Tuesday

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump held a new phone conversation on Tuesday, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said.

2026-09-08T14:23+0000

2026-09-08T14:23+0000

2026-09-08T15:24+0000

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"Russian President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin held another telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump," Ushakov told reporters.The conversation lasted one hour and was focused on Ukrainian settlement issues, the Kremlin aide added."In the mutually respectful and businesslike manner characteristic of the leaders, they exchanged views on the results of the September 5-6 visits by US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Moscow and Kiev," Ushakov said, adding that the presidents assessed the results of the visits as good.During the conversation an objective and thorough analysis of the events of the special military operation was provided.Putin spoke positively of American mediation efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, Ushakov said."Donald Trump is interested in a breakthrough being achieved during his presidency," Ushakov said.Other statements from Ushakov:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260908/russia-ready-to-continue-conversation-with-united-states-about-ukraine---lavrov-1124695744.html

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