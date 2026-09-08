Putin and Trump Held Phone Call on Tuesday
14:23 GMT 08.09.2026 (Updated: 15:24 GMT 08.09.2026)
© Sputnik / Mikhail Metzel / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin speaks on the phone
© Sputnik / Mikhail Metzel/
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Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump held a fresh phone conversation on Tuesday, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said.
"Russian President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin held another telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump," Ushakov told reporters.
The conversation lasted one hour and was focused on Ukrainian settlement issues, the Kremlin aide added.
"In the mutually respectful and businesslike manner characteristic of the leaders, they exchanged views on the results of the September 5-6 visits by US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Moscow and Kiev," Ushakov said, adding that the presidents assessed the results of the visits as good.
During the conversation an objective and thorough analysis of the events of the special military operation was provided.
"An objective and thorough analysis of what is currently happening during the special military operation was provided and, in general, how we see the prospects for advancement on the battlefield and the achievement of the goals and objectives set for the special military operation," Ushakov told reporters.
Putin spoke positively of American mediation efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, Ushakov said.
"He spoke positively of the mediation efforts by the US side and by Donald Trump personally to find ways to resolve the Ukrainian conflict," Ushakov told reporters
"Donald Trump is interested in a breakthrough being achieved during his presidency," Ushakov said.
Other statements from Ushakov:
Putin and Trump have agreed to continue working on humanitarian issues
Putin stressed that Russia has no aggressive plans toward Europe
"Given the speculation about Russia's hostile intentions against European states, it was emphasized that we have no aggressive plans in mind towards Europe. The spreading myths about the Russian threat serve as a cover for the Europeans to increase their support for Ukraine and their own military spending," Ushakov told reporters.
Putin supported Trump’s intention to build constructive Russia-US relations
The two leaders agreed to remain in contact and hold further calls when necessary