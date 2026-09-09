https://sputnikglobe.com/20260909/china-calls-on-us-to-stop-politicizing-trade-amid-washingtons-demands-on-ford-1124702141.html

China Calls on US to Stop Politicizing Trade Amid Washington's Demands on Ford

China Calls on US to Stop Politicizing Trade Amid Washington's Demands on Ford

Sputnik International

China is calling on the United States to stop politicizing trade and economic issues, Liu Chang, the spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, told Sputnik, commenting on a demand from the US Department of Transportation for automaker Ford to scale back its cooperation with Chinese companies.

2026-09-09T07:24+0000

2026-09-09T07:24+0000

2026-09-09T07:24+0000

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"We urge the US side to respect the laws of the market economy and the principle of fair competition, set aside ideological bias, stop politicizing economic and trade issues, and create a favorable environment for China-US economic and trade cooperation," Liu said. Trade and economic relations between China and the US are based on mutual benefit, and stable ties in this area serve the interests of the peoples of both countries and meet the expectations of the international community, the spokesperson added. Beijing has repeatedly called on the US to stop making irresponsible accusations and exerting pressure, emphasizing that China strictly adheres to international trade rules. Chinese authorities said that Washington’s attempts to attribute domestic economic problems to external factors will not solve them, and that unilateral US sanctions grossly violate the principles of a market economy. China insists that dialogue between the two countries must be based exclusively on equality, mutual respect, and mutual benefit.On Tuesday, US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy sent a letter to Ford CEO Jim Farley demanding that the company abandon its strategic partnership with Chinese companies and wind down joint projects. Dependence on Chinese technology threatens national security and costs Americans jobs, he said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260901/us-strong-enough-to-deal-with-any-global-threat-including-china---vance-1124654246.html

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