https://sputnikglobe.com/20260909/first-vietnamese-npp-to-boost-cooperation-with-russia--russian-deputy-prime-minister-1124705179.html

First Vietnamese NPP to Boost Cooperation With Russia – Russian Deputy Prime Minister

First Vietnamese NPP to Boost Cooperation With Russia – Russian Deputy Prime Minister

Sputnik International

The construction of Vietnam's first nuclear power plant (NPP), Ninh Thuan 1, will provide a major boost to cooperation between Vietnam and Russia, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said on Wednesday.

2026-09-09T13:21+0000

2026-09-09T13:21+0000

2026-09-09T13:21+0000

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"An intergovernmental agreement was signed in March this year on the construction of Vietnam's first NPP. Its creation will become a powerful impetus for developing cooperation in related fields, high technologies, as well as fundamental and applied scientific research," Chernyshenko said at the Russia-Vietnam Science and Technology Forum in Moscow. Russia sees significant potential for cooperation with Vietnam in advanced technologies, the official added. Therefore, a new joint grant competition by the Russian Science Foundation and Vietnam's National Foundation for Science and Technology Development (NAFOSTED) will be launched as part of the forum, he also said. Russia and Vietnam signed an intergovernmental agreement on the construction of the Ninh Thuan 1 nuclear power plant in March. Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom said that the project envisaged the construction of two Russian-designed VVER-1200 generation 3+ reactors, each with a capacity of 1,200 megawatts. Rosatom takes first place in terms of the number of simultaneously implemented nuclear reactor construction projects, with 3 units in Russia and 39 abroad, such as the preparation for the construction of the Rooppur NPP in Bangladesh, the construction of 2 NPPs in China, the construction of El Dabaa NPP in Egypt, the assistance in the construction of the Paks II NPP in Hungary and the Kudankulam NPP in India, and the first NPP in Turkey.

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dmitry chernyshenko, russia, vietnam, moscow, russian science foundation, rosatom, nuclear power plant