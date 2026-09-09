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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260909/kremlin-aide-suggests-trilateral-ukraine-talks-could-resume-in-abu-dhabi-1124704572.html
Kremlin Aide Suggests Trilateral Ukraine Talks Could Resume in Abu Dhabi
Kremlin Aide Suggests Trilateral Ukraine Talks Could Resume in Abu Dhabi
Sputnik International
Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov on Wednesday suggested that trilateral negotiations on a settlement to the conflict in Ukraine could resume in Abu Dhabi.
2026-09-09T13:10+0000
2026-09-09T13:10+0000
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On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump held an hour-long telephone conversation, during which the Russian president outlined to his US counterpart steps that Washington could take to end the conflict. Trilateral negotiations between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine took place in Abu Dhabi last winter. On Saturday, Putin hosted US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in the Kremlin for talks, which lasted about three hours. During the meeting, the Russian leader emphasized the need to eliminate the root causes of the Ukrainian conflict, Ushakov told reporters. After visiting Moscow, the special envoys held talks with Vladimir Zelensky in Kiev. Ukrainian broadcaster TSN reported that representatives from the United Kingdom, France and Germany joined the meeting at one point.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260821/russia-stays-open-to-reasonable-ukraine-peace-ideas-diplomat-says-1124610814.html
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Kremlin Aide Suggests Trilateral Ukraine Talks Could Resume in Abu Dhabi

13:10 GMT 09.09.2026
© KARIM SAHIBA general view shows the sea front promenade in the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi with the ADNOC headquarters (Abu Dhabi National Oil Company) office complex (C) in the foreground on May 29, 2019.
A general view shows the sea front promenade in the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi with the ADNOC headquarters (Abu Dhabi National Oil Company) office complex (C) in the foreground on May 29, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov on Wednesday suggested that trilateral negotiations on a settlement to the conflict in Ukraine could resume in Abu Dhabi.
On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump held an hour-long telephone conversation, during which the Russian president outlined to his US counterpart steps that Washington could take to end the conflict.
"There are some contacts, but the current discussion concerns resuming the negotiation process with Ukraine that took place previously. We have also discussed this with our American colleagues, so it is possible that this process will resume in a trilateral format ... Our representatives have met in Abu Dhabi, for instance, and it is entirely possible to continue meeting there," Ushakov told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin.
Trilateral negotiations between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine took place in Abu Dhabi last winter.
On Saturday, Putin hosted US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in the Kremlin for talks, which lasted about three hours. During the meeting, the Russian leader emphasized the need to eliminate the root causes of the Ukrainian conflict, Ushakov told reporters.
After visiting Moscow, the special envoys held talks with Vladimir Zelensky in Kiev. Ukrainian broadcaster TSN reported that representatives from the United Kingdom, France and Germany joined the meeting at one point.
Russian Foreign Ministry - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.08.2026
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