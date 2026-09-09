https://sputnikglobe.com/20260909/kremlin-aide-suggests-trilateral-ukraine-talks-could-resume-in-abu-dhabi-1124704572.html

Kremlin Aide Suggests Trilateral Ukraine Talks Could Resume in Abu Dhabi

Kremlin Aide Suggests Trilateral Ukraine Talks Could Resume in Abu Dhabi

Sputnik International

Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov on Wednesday suggested that trilateral negotiations on a settlement to the conflict in Ukraine could resume in Abu Dhabi.

2026-09-09T13:10+0000

2026-09-09T13:10+0000

2026-09-09T13:10+0000

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vladimir putin

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On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump held an hour-long telephone conversation, during which the Russian president outlined to his US counterpart steps that Washington could take to end the conflict. Trilateral negotiations between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine took place in Abu Dhabi last winter. On Saturday, Putin hosted US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in the Kremlin for talks, which lasted about three hours. During the meeting, the Russian leader emphasized the need to eliminate the root causes of the Ukrainian conflict, Ushakov told reporters. After visiting Moscow, the special envoys held talks with Vladimir Zelensky in Kiev. Ukrainian broadcaster TSN reported that representatives from the United Kingdom, France and Germany joined the meeting at one point.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260821/russia-stays-open-to-reasonable-ukraine-peace-ideas-diplomat-says-1124610814.html

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yury ushakov, vladimir putin, donald trump, russia, abu dhabi, ukraine, kremlin, peace negotiations, peace, peace process, negotiations, negotiating process