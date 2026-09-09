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Putin Calls Conversation With Vietnam's President Productive, Says Key Issues Discussed
Putin Calls Conversation With Vietnam's President Productive, Says Key Issues Discussed
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday called his conversation with Vietnamese President To Lam productive and noted that key issues were discussed.
2026-09-09T15:10+0000
2026-09-09T15:10+0000
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"I would like to inform you that Comrade To Lam and I have already begun work and negotiations. We had a very productive meeting in a restricted format, touching on key bilateral and international issues," Putin said during the opening ceremony of an epidemic prevention and control laboratory in Hanoi.The leaders joined the opening ceremony in the Vietnamese capital via a video link. The laboratory in Hanoi was established at the Joint Russian-Vietnamese Tropical Research and Technological Center, which was founded by the Soviet Union and Vietnam in 1988. The center is a unique example of scientific and technical cooperation between the two countries. Its applied and fundamental research in medicine, ecology, and materials science is highly regarded in Russia, Vietnam and internationally.The Vietnamese president is in Russia on a state visit. On Wednesday, he participated in talks with Putin in the Kremlin.
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Putin Calls Conversation With Vietnam's President Productive, Says Key Issues Discussed

15:10 GMT 09.09.2026
© POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin meets with Vietnamese President To Lam in the Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Vietnamese President To Lam in the Kremlin - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday called his conversation with Vietnamese President To Lam productive and noted that key issues were discussed.
"I would like to inform you that Comrade To Lam and I have already begun work and negotiations. We had a very productive meeting in a restricted format, touching on key bilateral and international issues," Putin said during the opening ceremony of an epidemic prevention and control laboratory in Hanoi.
The leaders joined the opening ceremony in the Vietnamese capital via a video link.
The laboratory in Hanoi was established at the Joint Russian-Vietnamese Tropical Research and Technological Center, which was founded by the Soviet Union and Vietnam in 1988.
The center is a unique example of scientific and technical cooperation between the two countries. Its applied and fundamental research in medicine, ecology, and materials science is highly regarded in Russia, Vietnam and internationally.
The Vietnamese president is in Russia on a state visit. On Wednesday, he participated in talks with Putin in the Kremlin.
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