https://sputnikglobe.com/20260909/russia-shoots-down-zelenskys-air-blackmail-bluster-1124702290.html

Russia Shoots Down Zelensky’s Air Blackmail Bluster

Russia Shoots Down Zelensky’s Air Blackmail Bluster

Sputnik International

Vladimir Zelensky’s blackmail regarding the safety of sky over Russia is an attempt to sow chaos and destabilize the situation, but the Russian authorities are adapting to the conditions of aggression, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

2026-09-09T08:25+0000

2026-09-09T08:25+0000

2026-09-09T08:25+0000

world

maria zakharova

volodymyr zelensky

andrei molchanov

russia

russian foreign ministry

kiev

norwegian

air traffic

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/16/1112783206_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f18f5b6dcec3d8cd0440d84362b27dc7.jpg

"Here we have Zelensky, who is verbalizing everything ... This is a direct attempt to sow chaos, to destabilize the situation in our country, but such a calculation is based on illusions, since Russian airfields and aviation are adapting to the conditions of hybrid aggression," Zakharova said at a briefing.The sponsors of Kiev are becoming direct accomplices in the terrorist attacks claimed by Ukriane against air traffic in Russia, the spokeswoman said.It is naive to think that Vladimir Zelensky’s blackmail regarding air traffic safety in Russia could break the country, Zakharova said.Zelensky’s words about the insecurity of Russian airspace have finally exposed the true nature of the Ukrainian authorities, the diplomat said."The logic of the Kiev regime is transparent and at the same time criminal: in an attempt to compensate for its obvious, to put it mildly, failures — the setbacks on the line of contact and the collapse of its military plans — it is resorting to tactics of direct intimidation of the civilian population," Zakharova added.Almost all crew members and passengers of Russian research vessel Professor Molchanov detained by Norway have returned home, Maria Zakharova said."As far as we know, as of today, almost everyone [crew members and passengers]) has already gone home," Zakharova said during the briefing.At the same time, the situation surrounding the vessel is far from being resolved, the spokeswoman said, adding that the ship is still under arrest.Russia is convinced that the vessel's detention was an attempt to complicate Russia's activities in Spitsbergen, and Moscow will oppose this, the diplomat added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260903/ukraines-nato-enabled-attacks-promise-to-turn-russia-into-impregnable-air-defense-fortress-1124673523.html

russia

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

maria zakharova, volodymyr zelensky, andrei molchanov, russia, russian foreign ministry, kiev, norwegian, air traffic