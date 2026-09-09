https://sputnikglobe.com/20260909/russia-shoots-down-zelenskys-air-blackmail-bluster-1124702290.html
Russia Shoots Down Zelensky’s Air Blackmail Bluster
Russia Shoots Down Zelensky’s Air Blackmail Bluster
Sputnik International
Vladimir Zelensky’s blackmail regarding the safety of sky over Russia is an attempt to sow chaos and destabilize the situation, but the Russian authorities are adapting to the conditions of aggression, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
2026-09-09T08:25+0000
2026-09-09T08:25+0000
2026-09-09T08:25+0000
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maria zakharova
volodymyr zelensky
andrei molchanov
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russian foreign ministry
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"Here we have Zelensky, who is verbalizing everything ... This is a direct attempt to sow chaos, to destabilize the situation in our country, but such a calculation is based on illusions, since Russian airfields and aviation are adapting to the conditions of hybrid aggression," Zakharova said at a briefing.The sponsors of Kiev are becoming direct accomplices in the terrorist attacks claimed by Ukriane against air traffic in Russia, the spokeswoman said.It is naive to think that Vladimir Zelensky’s blackmail regarding air traffic safety in Russia could break the country, Zakharova said.Zelensky’s words about the insecurity of Russian airspace have finally exposed the true nature of the Ukrainian authorities, the diplomat said."The logic of the Kiev regime is transparent and at the same time criminal: in an attempt to compensate for its obvious, to put it mildly, failures — the setbacks on the line of contact and the collapse of its military plans — it is resorting to tactics of direct intimidation of the civilian population," Zakharova added.Almost all crew members and passengers of Russian research vessel Professor Molchanov detained by Norway have returned home, Maria Zakharova said."As far as we know, as of today, almost everyone [crew members and passengers]) has already gone home," Zakharova said during the briefing.At the same time, the situation surrounding the vessel is far from being resolved, the spokeswoman said, adding that the ship is still under arrest.Russia is convinced that the vessel's detention was an attempt to complicate Russia's activities in Spitsbergen, and Moscow will oppose this, the diplomat added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260903/ukraines-nato-enabled-attacks-promise-to-turn-russia-into-impregnable-air-defense-fortress-1124673523.html
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maria zakharova, volodymyr zelensky, andrei molchanov, russia, russian foreign ministry, kiev, norwegian, air traffic
maria zakharova, volodymyr zelensky, andrei molchanov, russia, russian foreign ministry, kiev, norwegian, air traffic
Russia Shoots Down Zelensky’s Air Blackmail Bluster
SYKTYVKAR, Russia (Sputnik) - Vladimir Zelensky’s blackmail regarding the safety of sky over Russia is an attempt to sow chaos and destabilize the situation, but the Russian authorities are adapting to the conditions of aggression, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
"Here we have Zelensky, who is verbalizing everything ... This is a direct attempt to sow chaos, to destabilize the situation in our country, but such a calculation is based on illusions, since Russian airfields and aviation are adapting to the conditions of hybrid aggression," Zakharova said at a briefing.
The sponsors of Kiev are becoming direct accomplices in the terrorist attacks claimed by Ukriane against air traffic in Russia, the spokeswoman said.
"The main goal [of Zelensky’s statements] is not so much to inflict real damage on aviation, people, and the civilian population, but to try to organize an economic and transport blockade of Russia," Zakharova added.
It is naive to think that Vladimir Zelensky’s blackmail regarding air traffic safety in Russia could break the country, Zakharova said.
"We have experienced different things in our history, we have experienced various types of wars of conquest that were waged against our country ... Does anyone really think that we can be broken?" Zakharova said during a briefing, commenting on Zelensky’s threats.
Zelensky’s words about the insecurity of Russian airspace have finally exposed the true nature of the Ukrainian authorities, the diplomat said.
"The logic of the Kiev regime is transparent and at the same time criminal: in an attempt to compensate for its obvious, to put it mildly, failures — the setbacks on the line of contact and the collapse of its military plans — it is resorting to tactics of direct intimidation of the civilian population," Zakharova added.
Almost all crew members and passengers of Russian research vessel
Professor Molchanov detained by Norway have returned home, Maria Zakharova said.
"As far as we know, as of today, almost everyone [crew members and passengers]) has already gone home," Zakharova said during the briefing.
At the same time, the situation surrounding the vessel is far from being resolved, the spokeswoman said, adding that the ship is still under arrest.
"The Norwegian side’s actions regarding the detention of the Russian vessel appear to be a well‑thought‑out and carefully prepared operation," Zakharova said.
Russia is convinced that the vessel's detention was an attempt to complicate Russia's activities in Spitsbergen, and Moscow will oppose this, the diplomat added.