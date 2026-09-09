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Russia, Vietnam Exchange 4 Agreements on Scientific Cooperation at Joint Forum
Russia, Vietnam Exchange 4 Agreements on Scientific Cooperation at Joint Forum
Sputnik International
Russia and Vietnam have exchanged four agreements on cooperation in science and education at a joint scientific and technological forum, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.
2026-09-09T09:30+0000
2026-09-09T09:30+0000
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The Russian-Vietnamese Scientific and Technological Forum "Cooperation in Strategic Technologies" is taking place in Moscow on Wednesday. The forum is timed to the state visit of Vietnamese President To Lam to Moscow, who is expected to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin later in the day. During the forum, St. Petersburg State University and Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City signed a memorandum of understanding. Moreover, St. Petersburg State University of Telecommunications signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Kaspersky Vietnam and agreed to establish a joint information security laboratory with Vietnamese Posts and Telecommunications Institute of Technology. National Research Nuclear University MEPhI and Hanoi University of Science and Technology exchanged agreements on cooperation in education and personnel training. The year 2026 was declared the cross-year of Russian-Vietnamese cooperation in science and education.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260902/vietnam-pitches-new-russia-asean-trade-corridor-1124671455.html
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vietnam, russia, st. petersburg state university, cooperation, agreement

Russia, Vietnam Exchange 4 Agreements on Scientific Cooperation at Joint Forum

09:30 GMT 09.09.2026
© POOLGeneral Secretary of the Central Committee of Vietnam's Communist Party To Lam and Russian President Vladimir Putin
General Secretary of the Central Committee of Vietnam's Communist Party To Lam and Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and Vietnam have exchanged four agreements on cooperation in science and education at a joint scientific and technological forum, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.
The Russian-Vietnamese Scientific and Technological Forum "Cooperation in Strategic Technologies" is taking place in Moscow on Wednesday. The forum is timed to the state visit of Vietnamese President To Lam to Moscow, who is expected to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin later in the day.
During the forum, St. Petersburg State University and Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City signed a memorandum of understanding.
Moreover, St. Petersburg State University of Telecommunications signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Kaspersky Vietnam and agreed to establish a joint information security laboratory with Vietnamese Posts and Telecommunications Institute of Technology.
National Research Nuclear University MEPhI and Hanoi University of Science and Technology exchanged agreements on cooperation in education and personnel training.
The year 2026 was declared the cross-year of Russian-Vietnamese cooperation in science and education.
Logo of the Russia - ASEAN Summit - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.09.2026
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