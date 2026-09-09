International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260909/russian-firepower-hammers-ukraines-military-industry-seaports-vessels--logistics-hubs---mod-1124701723.html
Russian Firepower Hammers Ukraine’s Military Industry, Seaports, Vessels & Logistics Hubs - MoD
Russian Firepower Hammers Ukraine’s Military Industry, Seaports, Vessels & Logistics Hubs - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces continued to carry out coordinated strikes overnight against military industry facilities, Ukrainian seaports and vessels, as well as logistics centers used in support of the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday.
2026-09-09T07:06+0000
2026-09-09T07:06+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
odessa
kiev
russian ministry of defense
cargo ship
russian armed forces
strike
missile strike
drone strike
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/08/12/1124599357_0:139:3148:1910_1920x0_80_0_0_3481c7507429a66aef24259492a57711.jpg
A dry cargo ship carrying military supplies to Ukraine was damaged while sailing to the port of Odessa, the ministry said in a statement.In Kiev, a warehouse belonging to an enterprise producing unmanned boats, aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles, and components for them was struck."As a result of strikes using high‑precision ground‑ and air‑based weapons, as well as attack unmanned aerial vehicles, four tanks containing fuel and lubricants and a storage facility with military equipment intended to supply the armed forces of Ukraine were damaged ... in the port of Nikolaev," the statement added.The logistics facilities at the Starokazachye road checkpoint, which are used to deliver military cargo to the territory of Ukraine, as well as a warehouse in Kiev belonging to a company producing unmanned boats, UAVs and components for them, have been damaged, the ministry said.The strikes also targeted the Metro logistics center, the ATP YTK logistics center, the Nova Poshta logistics center used for the delivery, distribution and storage of military cargo, the Nikolaev-2 logistics center, and the Electrotechnika logistics center used for storing and distributing UAVs and spare parts.At the Zhovtnevoe warehouse terminal, six fuel storage tanks intended for supplying the Ukrainian armed forces and five warehouses containing military cargo were destroyed.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260908/russia-launches-massive-strike-on-ukraines-defense-industry-overnight-1124694335.html
ukraine
odessa
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/08/12/1124599357_209:0:2940:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bceda5817d34ba3d5bb7578c0bb79df9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, odessa, kiev, russian ministry of defense, cargo ship, russian armed forces, strike, missile strike, drone strike
ukraine, odessa, kiev, russian ministry of defense, cargo ship, russian armed forces, strike, missile strike, drone strike

Russian Firepower Hammers Ukraine’s Military Industry, Seaports, Vessels & Logistics Hubs - MoD

07:06 GMT 09.09.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankA Russian serviceman from a Molniya-PVO UAV crew of Battlegroup Tsentr in the Dobropolye direction of the special military operation
A Russian serviceman from a Molniya-PVO UAV crew of Battlegroup Tsentr in the Dobropolye direction of the special military operation - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
The Russian armed forces continued to carry out coordinated strikes overnight against military industry facilities, Ukrainian seaports and vessels, as well as logistics centers used in support of the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday.
A dry cargo ship carrying military supplies to Ukraine was damaged while sailing to the port of Odessa, the ministry said in a statement.
"In addition, the following were damaged: a dry cargo ship, which was carrying military cargo to Ukraine, while sailing to the port of Odessa," the statement read.
In Kiev, a warehouse belonging to an enterprise producing unmanned boats, aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles, and components for them was struck.
"As a result of strikes using high‑precision ground‑ and air‑based weapons, as well as attack unmanned aerial vehicles, four tanks containing fuel and lubricants and a storage facility with military equipment intended to supply the armed forces of Ukraine were damaged ... in the port of Nikolaev," the statement added.
The logistics facilities at the Starokazachye road checkpoint, which are used to deliver military cargo to the territory of Ukraine, as well as a warehouse in Kiev belonging to a company producing unmanned boats, UAVs and components for them, have been damaged, the ministry said.
The strikes also targeted the Metro logistics center, the ATP YTK logistics center, the Nova Poshta logistics center used for the delivery, distribution and storage of military cargo, the Nikolaev-2 logistics center, and the Electrotechnika logistics center used for storing and distributing UAVs and spare parts.
At the Zhovtnevoe warehouse terminal, six fuel storage tanks intended for supplying the Ukrainian armed forces and five warehouses containing military cargo were destroyed.
Combat operations by a Uragan multiple-launch rocket system crew from the 273rd Artillery Brigade of the 34th Artillery Division, serving with Russia’s Zapad Battlegroup near Kupyansk - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.09.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Launches Massive Overnight Strike on Ukraine's Defense Industry
Yesterday, 07:12 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала