https://sputnikglobe.com/20260909/russian-firepower-hammers-ukraines-military-industry-seaports-vessels--logistics-hubs---mod-1124701723.html

Russian Firepower Hammers Ukraine’s Military Industry, Seaports, Vessels & Logistics Hubs - MoD

Russian Firepower Hammers Ukraine’s Military Industry, Seaports, Vessels & Logistics Hubs - MoD

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces continued to carry out coordinated strikes overnight against military industry facilities, Ukrainian seaports and vessels, as well as logistics centers used in support of the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday.

2026-09-09T07:06+0000

2026-09-09T07:06+0000

2026-09-09T07:06+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

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A dry cargo ship carrying military supplies to Ukraine was damaged while sailing to the port of Odessa, the ministry said in a statement.In Kiev, a warehouse belonging to an enterprise producing unmanned boats, aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles, and components for them was struck."As a result of strikes using high‑precision ground‑ and air‑based weapons, as well as attack unmanned aerial vehicles, four tanks containing fuel and lubricants and a storage facility with military equipment intended to supply the armed forces of Ukraine were damaged ... in the port of Nikolaev," the statement added.The logistics facilities at the Starokazachye road checkpoint, which are used to deliver military cargo to the territory of Ukraine, as well as a warehouse in Kiev belonging to a company producing unmanned boats, UAVs and components for them, have been damaged, the ministry said.The strikes also targeted the Metro logistics center, the ATP YTK logistics center, the Nova Poshta logistics center used for the delivery, distribution and storage of military cargo, the Nikolaev-2 logistics center, and the Electrotechnika logistics center used for storing and distributing UAVs and spare parts.At the Zhovtnevoe warehouse terminal, six fuel storage tanks intended for supplying the Ukrainian armed forces and five warehouses containing military cargo were destroyed.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260908/russia-launches-massive-strike-on-ukraines-defense-industry-overnight-1124694335.html

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ukraine, odessa, kiev, russian ministry of defense, cargo ship, russian armed forces, strike, missile strike, drone strike