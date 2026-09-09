https://sputnikglobe.com/20260909/russias-strikes-on-ukraines-border-checkpoints-choke-off-diverted-maritime-logistics-pipeline-1124704396.html

Russia's Strikes on Ukraine's Border Checkpoints Choke Off Diverted Maritime Logistics Pipeline

Russia's Strikes on Ukraine's Border Checkpoints Choke Off Diverted Maritime Logistics Pipeline

Sputnik International

The string of drone strikes on the Starokozachye border crossing between Ukraine and Moldova will “seriously hinder – or at least temporarily delay” the shipment of arms into Ukraine, and exports going out, Institute of CIS Countries senior fellow Alexander Dudchak told Sputnik.

2026-09-09T13:29+0000

2026-09-09T13:29+0000

2026-09-09T13:29+0000

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Combined with the recent strike on the Orlovka-Isaccea crossing with Romania, the targeting of Ukraine’s southern border checkpoints is designed to counter Kiev’s attempts to get around Russia’s de facto blockade of its sea and river ports – achieved through weeks of intense bombardment, Dudchak explained.Whether it’s border checkpoints, ports, MIC factories, warehouses, fuel storage or electrical substations, the cumulative impact of Russia’s unrelenting campaign is clearly concerning to Ukraine’s Western sponsors, Dudchak says.“We see that the [air campaign] is underway and is accelerating. And while it is often said that quantity does not always translate into quality, in this case that’s precisely what’s happening,” Dudchak summed up.

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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260908/witkoff-kushner-not-demanding-anything-impossible-from-russia-in-ukraine-talks---lavrov-1124701109.html

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