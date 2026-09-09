https://sputnikglobe.com/20260909/russias-strikes-on-ukraines-border-checkpoints-choke-off-diverted-maritime-logistics-pipeline-1124704396.html
Russia's Strikes on Ukraine's Border Checkpoints Choke Off Diverted Maritime Logistics Pipeline
Russia's Strikes on Ukraine's Border Checkpoints Choke Off Diverted Maritime Logistics Pipeline
Sputnik International
The string of drone strikes on the Starokozachye border crossing between Ukraine and Moldova will “seriously hinder – or at least temporarily delay” the shipment of arms into Ukraine, and exports going out, Institute of CIS Countries senior fellow Alexander Dudchak told Sputnik.
2026-09-09T13:29+0000
2026-09-09T13:29+0000
2026-09-09T13:29+0000
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Combined with the recent strike on the Orlovka-Isaccea crossing with Romania, the targeting of Ukraine’s southern border checkpoints is designed to counter Kiev’s attempts to get around Russia’s de facto blockade of its sea and river ports – achieved through weeks of intense bombardment, Dudchak explained.Whether it’s border checkpoints, ports, MIC factories, warehouses, fuel storage or electrical substations, the cumulative impact of Russia’s unrelenting campaign is clearly concerning to Ukraine’s Western sponsors, Dudchak says.“We see that the [air campaign] is underway and is accelerating. And while it is often said that quantity does not always translate into quality, in this case that’s precisely what’s happening,” Dudchak summed up.
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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260908/witkoff-kushner-not-demanding-anything-impossible-from-russia-in-ukraine-talks---lavrov-1124701109.html
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Russia's Strikes on Ukraine's Border Checkpoints Choke Off Diverted Maritime Logistics Pipeline
The string of drone strikes on the Starokozachye border crossing between Ukraine and Moldova will “seriously hinder – or at least temporarily delay” the shipment of arms into Ukraine, and exports going out, Institute of CIS Countries senior fellow Alexander Dudchak told Sputnik.
Combined with the recent strike on the Orlovka-Isaccea crossing with Romania, the targeting of Ukraine’s southern border checkpoints is designed to counter Kiev’s attempts to get around Russia’s de facto blockade of its sea and river ports – achieved through weeks of intense bombardment, Dudchak explained.
“Maritime transport was one of the channels for arms deliveries. Since delivery by sea has become extremely difficult, shipments are frequently rerouted to Romanian ports, from which they proceed overland, passing through Romania and Moldova. Operations at these transit points reveal that Russia’s military leadership is tracking arms supply routes and taking preemptive measures.”
Whether it’s border checkpoints, ports, MIC factories, warehouses, fuel storage or electrical substations, the cumulative impact of Russia’s unrelenting campaign is clearly concerning to Ukraine’s Western sponsors, Dudchak says.
“The effect is evident in the way everyone is suddenly scrambling about. We are seeing visits from foreign political figures – the Washington duo, Europeans bustling about…All in all, we can sense that the situation in Ukraine has become extremely uncomfortable for them, and they have begun – ostensibly, at least, to show some common sense. But let us not delude ourselves; we cannot stop now. We must see these operations through to their logical conclusion.”
“We see that the [air campaign] is underway and is accelerating. And while it is often said that quantity does not always translate into quality, in this case that’s precisely what’s happening,” Dudchak summed up.