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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260909/trump-expands-list-of-canadian-goods-subject-to-50-tariffs-1124701993.html
Trump Expands List of Canadian Goods Subject to 50% Tariffs
Trump Expands List of Canadian Goods Subject to 50% Tariffs
Sputnik International
The United States has expanded the list of Canadian goods subject to 50% tariffs to include cheese, construction materials, furniture, automobiles, lighting fixtures and other items, a proclamation by US President Donald Trump read.
2026-09-09T07:16+0000
2026-09-09T07:16+0000
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"After considering the information, opinions, and recommendations that have been provided to me by senior executive branch officials, among other relevant information and considerations, I determine that the public interests require modifying the scope of products subject to the additional ad valorem duties," Trump said in the document, published on the White House website. According to the annex reviewed by Sputnik, the US has added more than 70 new items to the list of goods subject to tariffs. These include agricultural products, paper and cardboard, metal structures, articles made of aluminum and base metals, vehicles (including golf carts), and an extensive range of furniture and lighting fixtures. The new tariffs will apply to goods imported into the United States starting September 15, 2026. At the same time, eight product categories have been exempted from the 50% tariffs, including salt, cement, lead and fishing rod components. Trump also signed executive orders imposing a total ban on the import of Canadian heavy motorcycles, as well as certain categories of dairy and food products, effective September 29. According to the documents' annexes, the total import ban covers Canadian heavy motorcycles and mopeds with engine displacements exceeding 800 cc, as well as non-alcoholic beer, cane and other types of molasses, and dairy raw materials, including whey protein concentrate and fluid, dry and modified whey. On August 21, trade negotiations between the United States and Canada collapsed. Ottawa and Washington have exchanged blame for the failure, both alleging last-minute changes and new unacceptable demands. The next day, the US began collecting a 50% tariff on $20 billion worth of Canadian goods, a measure Canadians are reciprocating as of September 8 with a focus on the US steel, dairy, appliances, agricultural equipment, pulp and paper, and electronics sectors.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260825/canada-mirrors-us-tariffs-with-up-to-50-duties-on-20bln-worth-of-imports---finance-dept-1124629743.html
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Trump Expands List of Canadian Goods Subject to 50% Tariffs

07:16 GMT 09.09.2026
© AP Photo / Elaine ThompsonA driver headed toward the U.S. passes border markers Saturday, May 30, 2009, at the border crossing between the U.S. and Canada
A driver headed toward the U.S. passes border markers Saturday, May 30, 2009, at the border crossing between the U.S. and Canada - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2026
© AP Photo / Elaine Thompson
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States has expanded the list of Canadian goods subject to 50% tariffs to include cheese, construction materials, furniture, automobiles, lighting fixtures and other items, a proclamation by US President Donald Trump read.
"After considering the information, opinions, and recommendations that have been provided to me by senior executive branch officials, among other relevant information and considerations, I determine that the public interests require modifying the scope of products subject to the additional ad valorem duties," Trump said in the document, published on the White House website.
According to the annex reviewed by Sputnik, the US has added more than 70 new items to the list of goods subject to tariffs. These include agricultural products, paper and cardboard, metal structures, articles made of aluminum and base metals, vehicles (including golf carts), and an extensive range of furniture and lighting fixtures.
The new tariffs will apply to goods imported into the United States starting September 15, 2026.
At the same time, eight product categories have been exempted from the 50% tariffs, including salt, cement, lead and fishing rod components.
Trump also signed executive orders imposing a total ban on the import of Canadian heavy motorcycles, as well as certain categories of dairy and food products, effective September 29.
According to the documents' annexes, the total import ban covers Canadian heavy motorcycles and mopeds with engine displacements exceeding 800 cc, as well as non-alcoholic beer, cane and other types of molasses, and dairy raw materials, including whey protein concentrate and fluid, dry and modified whey.
On August 21, trade negotiations between the United States and Canada collapsed. Ottawa and Washington have exchanged blame for the failure, both alleging last-minute changes and new unacceptable demands. The next day, the US began collecting a 50% tariff on $20 billion worth of Canadian goods, a measure Canadians are reciprocating as of September 8 with a focus on the US steel, dairy, appliances, agricultural equipment, pulp and paper, and electronics sectors.
A driver headed toward the U.S. passes border markers Saturday, May 30, 2009, at the border crossing between the U.S. and Canada - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.08.2026
Americas
Canada Mirrors US Tariffs With Up to 50% Duties on $20Bln Worth of Imports - Finance Dept.
25 August, 15:50 GMT
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