https://sputnikglobe.com/20260909/trump-says-trilateral-us-russia-ukraine-meeting-could-happen-1124708199.html

Trump Says Trilateral US-Russia-Ukraine Meeting Could Happen

Trump Says Trilateral US-Russia-Ukraine Meeting Could Happen

Sputnik International

Trump said the US, Russia and Ukraine could eventually sit down for three-way talks on a settlement.

2026-09-09T18:54+0000

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2026-09-09T18:55+0000

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On Tuesday, Putin and Trump held an hour-long telephone conversation, during which the Russian president outlined to his US counterpart steps that Washington could take to end the conflict in Ukraine."We had a great conversation," Trump told reporters."He [Putin] is wanting to make a deal, and if Zelensky is wanting to make a deal, that'd be very nice," Trump added.Trump said the US, Russia and Ukraine could eventually sit down for three-way talks on a settlement.Speaking about the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran Trump said it will end right after the upcoming midterm congressional elections."Oh, I think the war is going to end immediately after the [midterm] election ... because they can't hold out any longer," Trump told reporters before departing to Dallas, Texas.The US midterms will take place in November. According to analysts, Republicans are at risk of losing control of the House of Representatives to Democrats. Experts attribute the potential loss of a congressional majority to the administration's declining approval ratings amid the military campaign against Iran, as well as rising prices.Trump has previously acknowledged the possibility of Republicans losing the House, expecting impeachment attempts by Democrats.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260909/putin-trump-and-xi-could-meet-at-apec-summit-in-china---kremlin-1124703702.html

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donald trump, vladimir putin, volodymyr zelensky, russia, ukraine, us