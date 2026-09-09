https://sputnikglobe.com/20260909/us-should-stop-all-aid-to-ukraine-to-speed-up-settlement---kremlin-aide-1124703857.html
US Should Stop All Aid to Ukraine to Speed Up Settlement - Kremlin Aide
US Should Stop All Aid to Ukraine to Speed Up Settlement - Kremlin Aide
Sputnik International
Washington should end all assistance to Kiev as one of the steps toward a faster resolution of the Ukraine conflict, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said.
2026-09-09T12:22+0000
2026-09-09T12:22+0000
2026-09-09T12:22+0000
world
us
yuri ushakov
donald trump
vladimir putin
russia
kiev
ukraine
settlement
conflict settlement
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/1e/1121711864_0:53:3451:1994_1920x0_80_0_0_6a4c4bd5540904a2217661d326d7095e.jpg
Ushakov said the issue was discussed during Tuesday’s phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, which focused on possible steps toward a peaceful settlement and future bilateral relations.Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump discussed possible steps for Russia and the United States to resolve the situation in Ukraine and develop bilateral relations, Ushakov said.Other statements:"If we take the previous two presidencies, when aid to Kiev, including military, was massive, then of course now, under Trump, it has noticeably decreased, it must be admitted," Ushakov said."I have not seen the roadmap yet. And I think that probably no one saw it," Ushakov said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260908/peace-conditions-for-ukraine-will-certainly-worsen-as-negotiation-process-drags-on---kremlin-1124699261.html
russia
kiev
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/1e/1121711864_361:0:3092:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_056507c4d7e93e9f25473f5906a7c1d3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us, yuri ushakov, donald trump, vladimir putin, russia, kiev, ukraine, settlement, conflict settlement, peace negotiations, peace talks, peace process
us, yuri ushakov, donald trump, vladimir putin, russia, kiev, ukraine, settlement, conflict settlement, peace negotiations, peace talks, peace process
US Should Stop All Aid to Ukraine to Speed Up Settlement - Kremlin Aide
Washington should end all assistance to Kiev as one of the steps toward a faster resolution of the Ukraine conflict, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said.
Ushakov said the issue was discussed during Tuesday’s phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump
, which focused on possible steps toward a peaceful settlement and future bilateral relations.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump discussed possible steps for Russia and the United States to resolve the situation in Ukraine and develop bilateral relations, Ushakov said.
"This was a continuation of the trips [Jared] Kushner and [US special presidential envoys Steve] Witkoff to Moscow and Kyiv. So, the discussion centered on the situation surrounding these trips and what the two sides could do next to advance both bilateral dialogue and the resolution of the Ukrainian crisis," Ushakov said.
The conversation between the two leaders was held in a closed format, with the focus placed on ways to reach a peaceful resolution
Putin and Trump discussed possible measures by Russia and the United States to achieve a Ukraine settlement
The volume of US assistance to Kiev has significantly decreased during Donald Trump’s presidency
"If we take the previous two presidencies, when aid to Kiev, including military, was massive, then of course now, under Trump, it has noticeably decreased, it must be admitted," Ushakov said.
Moscow has not seen the Ukraine settlement roadmap mentioned by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio
"I have not seen the roadmap yet. And I think that probably no one saw it," Ushakov said.