https://sputnikglobe.com/20260909/us-should-stop-all-aid-to-ukraine-to-speed-up-settlement---kremlin-aide-1124703857.html

US Should Stop All Aid to Ukraine to Speed Up Settlement - Kremlin Aide

US Should Stop All Aid to Ukraine to Speed Up Settlement - Kremlin Aide

Sputnik International

Washington should end all assistance to Kiev as one of the steps toward a faster resolution of the Ukraine conflict, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said.

2026-09-09T12:22+0000

2026-09-09T12:22+0000

2026-09-09T12:22+0000

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Ushakov said the issue was discussed during Tuesday’s phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, which focused on possible steps toward a peaceful settlement and future bilateral relations.Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump discussed possible steps for Russia and the United States to resolve the situation in Ukraine and develop bilateral relations, Ushakov said.Other statements:"If we take the previous two presidencies, when aid to Kiev, including military, was massive, then of course now, under Trump, it has noticeably decreased, it must be admitted," Ushakov said."I have not seen the roadmap yet. And I think that probably no one saw it," Ushakov said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260908/peace-conditions-for-ukraine-will-certainly-worsen-as-negotiation-process-drags-on---kremlin-1124699261.html

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