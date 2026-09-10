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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260910/brent-crude-oil-price-surpasses-103-per-barrel-for-first-time-since-may-22-1124711455.html
Brent Crude Oil Price Surpasses $103 Per Barrel For First Time Since May 22
Brent Crude Oil Price Surpasses $103 Per Barrel For First Time Since May 22
Sputnik International
Global oil prices accelerated their rise to 2–3%, with the price of Brent crude surpassing $103 per barrel for the first time since May 22, according to trading data.
2026-09-10T12:28+0000
2026-09-10T12:28+0000
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As of 12:01 GMT, November Brent crude futures were up 2.19% from the previous close, reaching $103.43 per barrel — the first time the price has exceeded $103 since May 22.October WTI crude futures rose 2.76% to $98.65 per barrel.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260827/us-strategic-oil-reserves-fall-to-44-year-low-1124637189.html
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brent, oil, oil trade, oil field, oil pipeline, oil supplies, oil refinery, oil production, oil exports

Brent Crude Oil Price Surpasses $103 Per Barrel For First Time Since May 22

12:28 GMT 10.09.2026
© AP Photo / Sue OgrockiA pump jack is silhouetted against the setting sun in Oklahoma City on March 22, 2012.
A pump jack is silhouetted against the setting sun in Oklahoma City on March 22, 2012. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2026
© AP Photo / Sue Ogrocki
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Global oil prices accelerated their rise to 2–3%, with the price of Brent crude surpassing $103 per barrel for the first time since May 22, according to trading data.
As of 12:01 GMT, November Brent crude futures were up 2.19% from the previous close, reaching $103.43 per barrel — the first time the price has exceeded $103 since May 22.
October WTI crude futures rose 2.76% to $98.65 per barrel.
US strategic oil reserves fall to 44-year low - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.08.2026
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US Strategic Oil Reserves Fall to 44-Year Low
27 August, 11:05 GMT
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