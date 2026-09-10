https://sputnikglobe.com/20260910/brent-crude-oil-price-surpasses-103-per-barrel-for-first-time-since-may-22-1124711455.html
Brent Crude Oil Price Surpasses $103 Per Barrel For First Time Since May 22
Brent Crude Oil Price Surpasses $103 Per Barrel For First Time Since May 22
Sputnik International
Global oil prices accelerated their rise to 2–3%, with the price of Brent crude surpassing $103 per barrel for the first time since May 22, according to trading data.
2026-09-10T12:28+0000
2026-09-10T12:28+0000
2026-09-10T12:28+0000
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As of 12:01 GMT, November Brent crude futures were up 2.19% from the previous close, reaching $103.43 per barrel — the first time the price has exceeded $103 since May 22.October WTI crude futures rose 2.76% to $98.65 per barrel.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260827/us-strategic-oil-reserves-fall-to-44-year-low-1124637189.html
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brent, oil, oil trade, oil field, oil pipeline, oil supplies, oil refinery, oil production, oil exports
brent, oil, oil trade, oil field, oil pipeline, oil supplies, oil refinery, oil production, oil exports
Brent Crude Oil Price Surpasses $103 Per Barrel For First Time Since May 22
Global oil prices accelerated their rise to 2–3%, with the price of Brent crude surpassing $103 per barrel for the first time since May 22, according to trading data.
As of 12:01 GMT, November Brent crude futures were up 2.19% from the previous close, reaching $103.43 per barrel — the first time the price has exceeded
$103 since May 22.
October WTI crude futures rose 2.76% to $98.65 per barrel.