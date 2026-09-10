https://sputnikglobe.com/20260910/iranian-strikes-damage-us-aircraft-at-key-air-base-in-jordan---report-1124710184.html
Iranian Strikes Damage US Aircraft at Key Air Base in Jordan - Report
Iranian Strikes Damage US Aircraft at Key Air Base in Jordan - Report
Sputnik International
Several US military aircraft were damaged at the US Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan as a result of Iranian strikes overnight into Wednesday, CBS correspondent Jennifer Jacobs reported on Thursday, citing sources.
2026-09-10T09:40+0000
2026-09-10T09:40+0000
2026-09-10T09:40+0000
us-israel war on iran
us
jordan
iran
israel
islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)
strike
missile strike
drone strike
air strike
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/08/1124091426_0:0:2840:1597_1920x0_80_0_0_7ead2047a1b514d72a1be9eb2d9939dd.jpg
The US Central Command said late on Tuesday that the US forces had destroyed five Iranian oil tankers. Iranian forces later said they had attacked two US destroyers as well as the US base at Al-Azraq in Jordan. Iranian broadcaster Press TV reported that during a retaliatory strike on a US base in Jordan, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targeted areas where F-35, F-16 and F-15 fighter jets were stationed and serviced. One A-10 Thunderbolt-II ground-attack aircraft was struck, missing a wing, with approximately eight F-15 fighter jets sustaining light damage and being placed back into service, the reporter said. "American forces in Jordan launched more than 30 Patriots missiles defending against the Iranian strikes. The overnight damage came after the US attacked five Iranian tankers in retaliation for Iran targeting a US Navy warship," Jacobs added. On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, to which Iran responded with its own strikes. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum to cease hostilities, but shortly thereafter exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.
jordan
iran
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/08/1124091426_348:0:2477:1597_1920x0_80_0_0_bdb4332f7f5b35644b0a2a75ad3bf4fd.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us, jordan, iran, israel, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), strike, missile strike, drone strike, air strike
us, jordan, iran, israel, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), strike, missile strike, drone strike, air strike
Iranian Strikes Damage US Aircraft at Key Air Base in Jordan - Report
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Several US military aircraft were damaged at the US Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan as a result of Iranian strikes overnight into Wednesday, CBS correspondent Jennifer Jacobs reported on Thursday, citing sources.
The US Central Command said late on Tuesday that the US forces had destroyed five Iranian oil tankers. Iranian forces later said they had attacked two US destroyers as well as the US base at Al-Azraq in Jordan. Iranian broadcaster Press TV reported that during a retaliatory strike on a US base in Jordan, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targeted areas where F-35, F-16 and F-15 fighter jets were stationed and serviced.
"Multiple American military aircraft suffered damage in strikes overnight [into Wednesday] on Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan, sources told [James LaPorta] and me," Jacobs wrote on X.
One A-10 Thunderbolt-II ground-attack aircraft was struck, missing a wing, with approximately eight F-15 fighter jets sustaining light damage and being placed back into service, the reporter said.
"American forces in Jordan launched more than 30 Patriots missiles defending against the Iranian strikes. The overnight damage came after the US attacked five Iranian tankers in retaliation for Iran targeting a US Navy warship," Jacobs added.
On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran
, to which Iran responded with its own strikes. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum to cease hostilities, but shortly thereafter exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.