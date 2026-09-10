https://sputnikglobe.com/20260910/lithuania-plans-to-remove-nuclear-weapons-ban-from-constitution---parliament-speaker-1124712554.html

Lithuania Plans to Remove Nuclear Weapons Ban From Constitution - Parliament Speaker

Lithuania Plans to Remove Nuclear Weapons Ban From Constitution - Parliament Speaker

Sputnik International

The Lithuanian government plans to remove the provision banning weapons of mass destruction on its territory from the constitution in early 2027, the speaker of the republic's parliament, Juozas Olekas, said on Thursday.

2026-09-10T15:01+0000

2026-09-10T15:01+0000

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"The Lithuanian parliament plans to adopt a constitutional amendment this winter and remove the provision banning weapons of mass destruction on its territory from the country's basic law. This will require extending the autumn parliamentary session, which begins on Thursday," Olekas was quoted by the broadcaster LRT as saying. He added that the autumn session will have to be extended until January 13, 2027 so that the parliament can adopt this particular article of the constitution. Olekas said earlier that the provision of Article 137 of Lithuania's basic law, which rules out the deployment of nuclear weapons in the republic, no longer corresponds to geopolitical reality. In early July, the parliament approved an amendment to this article after the draft was presented. To amend Lithuania's constitution, at least 94 of the 141 parliamentarians must vote in favor twice, with a three-month interval between votes.

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