https://sputnikglobe.com/20260910/localization-of-indian-pharmaceutical-companies-in-moscow-discussed-in-new-delhi-1124712996.html
Localization of Indian Pharmaceutical Companies in Moscow Discussed in New Delhi
Localization of Indian Pharmaceutical Companies in Moscow Discussed in New Delhi
Sputnik International
Representatives of Moscow’s industrial sector held talks with Pharmexcil — the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India.
2026-09-10T15:30+0000
2026-09-10T15:30+0000
2026-09-10T15:31+0000
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Moscow Government Minister’s Adviser Polina Pavlova said that the Indian side was presented with the investment and infrastructure potential of the Technopolis Moscow Special Economic Zone, as well as opportunities for establishing production facilities in the Russian capital.The talks were attended by the council’s leadership, including Chairman Namit Joshi, Director General Raja Banu, and directors Kamal Bhardwaj and John Rollin.Pavlova said that Moscow had presented the infrastructure and investment potential of the Technopolis Moscow Special Economic Zone to representatives of the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India, highlighting the Alabushevo site, where a major pharmaceutical and medical industry cluster is being developed. She added that the cluster currently brings together 14 leading enterprises producing high-tech solutions in demand across Russia.She added that the Indian side expressed interest in entering the Russian market by localizing production in Moscow. Representatives of the council also expressed hopes for the creation of joint educational initiatives, including student training and internships aimed at developing human resources in the pharmaceutical sector.During the meeting, Indian representatives were informed about various sites within the Technopolis Moscow Special Economic Zone available for greenfield and brownfield projects. The first involves the construction of new high-tech production facilities, while the second allows modern companies to operate within existing infrastructure at the Moscow special economic zone. Companies receiving resident status in the special economic zone are eligible for a range of incentives.Moscow’s delegation also highlighted the one-stop-shop system available to foreign investors. The participants agreed to continue negotiations on mutually beneficial cooperation and the implementation of joint projects in Moscow.
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Localization of Indian Pharmaceutical Companies in Moscow Discussed in New Delhi
15:30 GMT 10.09.2026 (Updated: 15:31 GMT 10.09.2026)
Representatives of Moscow’s industrial sector held talks with Pharmexcil — the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India.
Moscow Government Minister’s Adviser Polina Pavlova said that the Indian side was presented with the investment and infrastructure potential of the Technopolis Moscow Special Economic Zone, as well as opportunities for establishing production facilities in the Russian capital.
The talks were attended by the council’s leadership, including Chairman Namit Joshi, Director General Raja Banu, and directors Kamal Bhardwaj and John Rollin.
“Moscow is a national center for the production of pharmaceutical and medical products. The flagship for developing advanced solutions in these sectors is the Technopolis Moscow Special Economic Zone," Pavlova said.
Pavlova said that Moscow had presented the infrastructure and investment potential of the Technopolis Moscow Special Economic Zone to representatives of the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India, highlighting the Alabushevo site, where a major pharmaceutical and medical industry cluster is being developed. She added that the cluster currently brings together 14 leading enterprises producing high-tech solutions in demand across Russia.
She added that the Indian side expressed interest in entering the Russian market by localizing production in Moscow. Representatives of the council also expressed hopes for the creation of joint educational initiatives, including student training and internships aimed at developing human resources in the pharmaceutical sector.
During the meeting, Indian representatives were informed about various sites within the Technopolis Moscow Special Economic Zone available for greenfield and brownfield projects. The first involves the construction of new high-tech production facilities, while the second allows modern companies to operate within existing infrastructure at the Moscow special economic zone. Companies receiving resident status in the special economic zone are eligible for a range of incentives.
Moscow’s delegation
also highlighted the one-stop-shop system available to foreign investors. The participants agreed to continue negotiations on mutually beneficial cooperation and the implementation of joint projects in Moscow.