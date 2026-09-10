https://sputnikglobe.com/20260910/russian-forces-liberate-zarubinka-and-goptovka-settlement-in-kharkov-region---mod-1124710059.html
Russian Forces Liberate Zarubinka and Goptovka Settlement in Kharkov Region - MoD
Russian Forces Liberate Zarubinka and Goptovka Settlement in Kharkov Region - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Zarubinka in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defnese Ministry said on Thursday.
2026-09-10T09:24+0000
2026-09-10T09:24+0000
2026-09-10T09:24+0000
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"As a result of active actions to expand the control zone on the outer ring of the encirclement, units of Battlegroup Sever in the Kharkov region have taken control of the settlement of Zarubinka," the ministry said in a statement. Additionally, Russian forces have taken control of the village of Goptovka in the Kharkov region, the statement read.Ukraine lost up to 415 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to up to 230 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, up to 360 by Battlegroup Vostok, over 215 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 160 by Battlegroup Yug, and over 50 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said. Russia's air defense systems shot down six aerial bombs, seven HIMARS missiles, one Neptun cruise missile and 1,030 aircraft-type UAVs over the past day, the ministry said.
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russia, kharkov, ukraine, russian defense ministry, high mobility artillery rocket system (himars), russian armed forces
russia, kharkov, ukraine, russian defense ministry, high mobility artillery rocket system (himars), russian armed forces
Russian Forces Liberate Zarubinka and Goptovka Settlement in Kharkov Region - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Zarubinka in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"As a result of active actions to expand the control zone on the outer ring of the encirclement, units of Battlegroup Sever in the Kharkov region have taken control of the settlement of Zarubinka," the ministry said in a statement.
Additionally, Russian forces have taken control of the village of Goptovka in the Kharkov region, the statement read.
Ukraine lost up to 415 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr
over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to up to 415 military personnel, five armored combat vehicles, nine vehicles, a field artillery piece and an electronic warfare station," the ministry said in a statement.
This is in addition to up to 230 Ukrainian soldiers
eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, up to 360 by Battlegroup Vostok, over 215 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 160 by Battlegroup Yug, and over 50 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said. Russia's air defense systems shot down six aerial bombs, seven HIMARS missiles, one Neptun cruise missile and 1,030 aircraft-type UAVs over the past day, the ministry said.