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On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260909/russian-forces-liberate-ozernoye-settlement-in-kharkov-region---mod-1124702777.html
Russian Forces Liberate Ozernoye Settlement in Kharkov Region - MoD
Russian Forces Liberate Ozernoye Settlement in Kharkov Region - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Ozernoye in the Kharkov region, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday.
2026-09-09T09:50+0000
2026-09-09T09:50+0000
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"As a result of active operations, the settlement of Ozernoye in the Kharkov region has come under the control of Russian troops," the ministry said in a statement.Ukraine lost more than 425 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to over 205 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, up to 315 by Battlegroup Vostok, up to 200 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 210 by Yug, and up to 40 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said."Air defense systems shot down eight guided aerial bombs, three US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, a long‑range Neptun cruise missile, and 1,185 aircraft‑type unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260906/russian-strike-ignites-cargo-ship-carrying-western-military-gear-off-ukrainian-black-sea-coast---1124687787.html
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Russian Forces Liberate Ozernoye Settlement in Kharkov Region - MoD

09:50 GMT 09.09.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen of the 17th Guards Artillery Brigade of the 3rd Army Corps ride a 2S4 Tyulpan (Tulip) self-propelled heavy mortar in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Russia
Russian servicemen of the 17th Guards Artillery Brigade of the 3rd Army Corps ride a 2S4 Tyulpan (Tulip) self-propelled heavy mortar in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Ozernoye in the Kharkov region, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday.
"As a result of active operations, the settlement of Ozernoye in the Kharkov region has come under the control of Russian troops," the ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine lost more than 425 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The losses of Ukrainian armed formations amounted to over 425 military personnel, two Kazak armored combat vehicles, 11 vehicles, three electronic warfare stations, and an Israeli‑made RADA RPS‑42 counter‑battery radar station," the ministry said in a statement.
This is in addition to over 205 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, up to 315 by Battlegroup Vostok, up to 200 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 210 by Yug, and up to 40 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.
"Air defense systems shot down eight guided aerial bombs, three US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, a long‑range Neptun cruise missile, and 1,185 aircraft‑type unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry added.
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6 September, 14:37 GMT
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