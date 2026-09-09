https://sputnikglobe.com/20260909/russian-forces-liberate-ozernoye-settlement-in-kharkov-region---mod-1124702777.html

Russian Forces Liberate Ozernoye Settlement in Kharkov Region - MoD

Russian Forces Liberate Ozernoye Settlement in Kharkov Region - MoD

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Ozernoye in the Kharkov region, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday.

2026-09-09T09:50+0000

2026-09-09T09:50+0000

2026-09-09T09:50+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

kharkov

ukraine

russian defense ministry

high mobility artillery rocket system (himars)

russian ministry of defense

drone strike

drone warfare

drone attack

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0c/1120113732_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_ef3a736ad4b3be77f4e7c9f7a6cf61c3.jpg

"As a result of active operations, the settlement of Ozernoye in the Kharkov region has come under the control of Russian troops," the ministry said in a statement.Ukraine lost more than 425 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to over 205 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, up to 315 by Battlegroup Vostok, up to 200 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 210 by Yug, and up to 40 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said."Air defense systems shot down eight guided aerial bombs, three US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, a long‑range Neptun cruise missile, and 1,185 aircraft‑type unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260906/russian-strike-ignites-cargo-ship-carrying-western-military-gear-off-ukrainian-black-sea-coast---1124687787.html

russia

kharkov

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, kharkov, ukraine, russian defense ministry, high mobility artillery rocket system (himars), russian ministry of defense, drone strike, drone warfare, drone attack