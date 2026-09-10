https://sputnikglobe.com/20260910/trumps-top-advisers-warn-iran-war-could-last-until-2029---reports-1124710422.html

Trump's Top Advisers Warn Iran War Could Last Until 2029 - Reports

Trump's Top Advisers Warn Iran War Could Last Until 2029 - Reports

Sputnik International

Senior advisers to US President Donald Trump have warned him of the risk that the conflict with Iran could drag on until the end of his presidential term in January 2029, media reported, citing sources.

2026-09-10T09:51+0000

2026-09-10T09:51+0000

2026-09-10T09:51+0000

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US Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other officials discussed with the president a scenario in which Tehran would continue to resist despite the naval blockade and economic sanctions imposed by Washington, the report said. Trump himself publicly assesses the timeline for ending the conflict far more optimistically, telling reporters that the war will end immediately after congressional elections scheduled for November. Overnight into June 18, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum, providing for an end to the conflict that began on February 28. However, US forces carried out several series of strikes on Iran in July. The US Central Command claimed the strikes were in response to Iranian actions against commercial vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran responded with strikes on US bases in the Middle East, closed the Strait of Hormuz and accused Washington of violating the memorandum on the cessation of hostilities. Against this backdrop, Trump announced the launch of an economic operation against Iran on August 19, calling it "isolation on an unprecedented scale."

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