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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260910/us-backs-ukraine-peace-process-but-domestic-divisions-remain---presidential-aide-1124709285.html
US Backs Ukraine Peace Process, But Domestic Divisions Remain - Presidential Aide
US Backs Ukraine Peace Process, But Domestic Divisions Remain - Presidential Aide
Sputnik International
The United States is genuinely interested in a peace process on Ukraine, but America is not united, Russian Presidential Aide Nikolai Patrushev said.
2026-09-10T07:29+0000
2026-09-10T07:32+0000
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“I think they are indeed interested in a peace process beginning, but America is not united either — there are Republicans and Democrats, and things are not simple for them as well. Europe is not interested in peace at all,” Patrushev said in response to a question about whether the United States should pressure Ukraine to enter peace negotiations.Europe is not interested in peace in Ukraine, Nikolai Patrushev added.The Americans are really interested in the peace process in Ukraine, but America is not united either and Russia must rely on itself first, the official said. The United States can influence Ukraine, but European countries also exert influence, and there are contradictions between them, Nikolai Patrushev said. “Americans can exert influence, but they are not the only ones. Europeans influence the situation in a different way, and there are contradictions between them. Europe is not interested in peace at all,” Patrushev said. Russia must rely only on itself when resolving the Ukraine crisis, Patrushev added. The day before, US President Donald Trump said that Russia was ready for a deal on Ukraine.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260909/russia-hopes-us-peacekeeping-efforts-in-ukrainian-settlement-will-continue---kremlin-1124704712.html
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US Backs Ukraine Peace Process, But Domestic Divisions Remain - Presidential Aide

07:29 GMT 10.09.2026 (Updated: 07:32 GMT 10.09.2026)
© Sputnik / Ekaterina Chesnokova / Go to the mediabankTrilateral negotiations between Russia, the US and Ukraine on Ukraine, February 17-18
Trilateral negotiations between Russia, the US and Ukraine on Ukraine, February 17-18 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2026
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The United States is genuinely interested in a peace process on Ukraine, but America is not united, Russian Presidential Aide Nikolai Patrushev said.
“I think they are indeed interested in a peace process beginning, but America is not united either — there are Republicans and Democrats, and things are not simple for them as well. Europe is not interested in peace at all,” Patrushev said in response to a question about whether the United States should pressure Ukraine to enter peace negotiations.
Europe is not interested in peace in Ukraine, Nikolai Patrushev added.
"Americans can influence [the peace process in Ukraine], but they are not the only ones who influence. The Europeans influence in a different way, and there is a contradiction between them here. Europe is not interested in peace at all," Patrushev said in a video posted on Telegram.
The Americans are really interested in the peace process in Ukraine, but America is not united either and Russia must rely on itself first, the official said.
The United States can influence Ukraine, but European countries also exert influence, and there are contradictions between them, Nikolai Patrushev said.
“Americans can exert influence, but they are not the only ones. Europeans influence the situation in a different way, and there are contradictions between them. Europe is not interested in peace at all,” Patrushev said.
Russia must rely only on itself when resolving the Ukraine crisis, Patrushev added. The day before, US President Donald Trump said that Russia was ready for a deal on Ukraine.
Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner arrive in Moscow. September 5, 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2026
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