https://sputnikglobe.com/20260910/us-backs-ukraine-peace-process-but-domestic-divisions-remain---presidential-aide-1124709285.html

US Backs Ukraine Peace Process, But Domestic Divisions Remain - Presidential Aide

US Backs Ukraine Peace Process, But Domestic Divisions Remain - Presidential Aide

Sputnik International

The United States is genuinely interested in a peace process on Ukraine, but America is not united, Russian Presidential Aide Nikolai Patrushev said.

2026-09-10T07:29+0000

2026-09-10T07:29+0000

2026-09-10T07:32+0000

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“I think they are indeed interested in a peace process beginning, but America is not united either — there are Republicans and Democrats, and things are not simple for them as well. Europe is not interested in peace at all,” Patrushev said in response to a question about whether the United States should pressure Ukraine to enter peace negotiations.Europe is not interested in peace in Ukraine, Nikolai Patrushev added.The Americans are really interested in the peace process in Ukraine, but America is not united either and Russia must rely on itself first, the official said. The United States can influence Ukraine, but European countries also exert influence, and there are contradictions between them, Nikolai Patrushev said. “Americans can exert influence, but they are not the only ones. Europeans influence the situation in a different way, and there are contradictions between them. Europe is not interested in peace at all,” Patrushev said. Russia must rely only on itself when resolving the Ukraine crisis, Patrushev added. The day before, US President Donald Trump said that Russia was ready for a deal on Ukraine.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260909/russia-hopes-us-peacekeeping-efforts-in-ukrainian-settlement-will-continue---kremlin-1124704712.html

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nikolai patrushev, donald trump, ukraine, russia, democrats, republicans, peace negotiations, peace process, peace deal