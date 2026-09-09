https://sputnikglobe.com/20260909/russia-hopes-us-peacekeeping-efforts-in-ukrainian-settlement-will-continue---kremlin-1124704712.html

Russia Hopes US Peacekeeping Efforts in Ukrainian Settlement Will Continue - Kremlin

Russia Hopes US Peacekeeping Efforts in Ukrainian Settlement Will Continue - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Russia hopes that Washington's peacekeeping efforts in the Ukrainian settlement will continue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

2026-09-09T13:14+0000

2026-09-09T13:14+0000

2026-09-09T13:14+0000

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"We hope that the peacekeeping efforts of our interlocutors from Washington will continue," Peskov told reporters.Russia remains in contact with US representatives on the Ukraine settlement process, Peskov said.He added that no formal roadmaps for a settlement existed.On September 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted US presidential envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in the Kremlin for talks, which lasted about three hours. During the meeting, the Russian leader emphasized the need to eliminate the root causes of the Ukrainian conflict, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said.After visiting Moscow, the special envoys held talks with Vladimir Zelensky in Kiev. Ukrainian broadcaster TSN reported that representatives from the United Kingdom, France and Germany joined the meeting at one point.Kiev knows what compromises need to be made in order to reach a settlement of the conflict, Dmitry Peskov said.Vladimir Zelensky's willingness to compromise appeared after Putin's statement that Kiev had opened the Pandora's box, Peskov said, adding that Kiev's demonstration of flexibility is directly linked to its lack of money and weapons.The contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump at the upcoming APEC summit were not discussed in detail during the leaders' recent conversation, but such a possibility exists, Peskov said.Putin and Trump had a telephone conversation on Tuesday."Not in a substantive sense, but, in general, there is a mutual understanding that such an opportunity may arise," Peskov said, answering the question whether the issue of contacts at the APEC summit was discussed during the telephone conversation between the two leaders.The dates of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's visit to Russia are not yet been agreed on, Peskov said."No, not yet," Peskov told reporters when asked if the dates are agreed upon.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260821/russia-stays-open-to-reasonable-ukraine-peace-ideas-diplomat-says-1124610814.html

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