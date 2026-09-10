https://sputnikglobe.com/20260910/zelensky-regime-brought-ukraines-looming-winter-energy-collapse-down-on-itself-1124712844.html
Zelensky Regime Brought Ukraine’s Looming Winter Energy Collapse Down on Itself
Zelensky Regime Brought Ukraine’s Looming Winter Energy Collapse Down on Itself
Sputnik International
Russia’s intensified targeting of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure began in the summer, “prompted by massive drone attacks on Moscow, Moscow region and border... 10.09.2026, Sputnik International
2026-09-10T18:36+0000
2026-09-10T18:36+0000
2026-09-10T18:36+0000
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alexander mikhailov
volodymyr zelensky
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russia
patriot
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From attempts to disrupt Victory Day, to the deadly dorm attack in Starobelsk, Lugansk region, Ukraine’s own “terrorist” behavior prompted Russia to issue warnings to foreign embassies in Kiev this summer “that it was lifting its de facto embargo on strikes against the city,” the observer recalled.From there, Russian strikes escalated to daily attacks on Ukraine’s port infrastructure – blocking exports from going out and military equipment from coming in, targeting MIC assets, the power grid, gas stations, logistics chains, etc.Ukraine’s civilian population has been caught in the middle, their fate complicated by the fact that the money and equipment Kiev has been getting from its European sponsors for energy resilience is being plundered by elites who “hardly live in Ukraine, and don’t experience the problems faced by the ordinary population.”As for Kiev’s urgent requests for air defenses, Mikhailov emphasized that no amount of support will be able to defend a country Ukraine’s size. The “constant hysteria around Patriot missiles is contrived and holds only political significance,” he said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260902/russia-hits-energy-infrastructure-facilities-in-odessa-odessa-region---mod-1124662172.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260908/russia-ready-to-continue-conversation-with-united-states-about-ukraine---lavrov-1124695744.html
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alexander mikhailov, volodymyr zelensky, ukraine, russia, patriot
alexander mikhailov, volodymyr zelensky, ukraine, russia, patriot
Zelensky Regime Brought Ukraine’s Looming Winter Energy Collapse Down on Itself
Russia’s intensified targeting of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure began in the summer, “prompted by massive drone attacks on Moscow, Moscow region and border areas,” Bureau of Political Analysis head Alexander Mikhailov told Sputnik, commenting on media reports that Ukraine’s air defenses are exhausted, and its energy grid facing a tough winter.
From attempts to disrupt Victory Day, to the deadly dorm attack in Starobelsk, Lugansk region, Ukraine’s own “terrorist” behavior prompted Russia to issue warnings to foreign embassies in Kiev this summer “that it was lifting its de facto embargo on strikes against the city,” the observer recalled.
From there, Russian strikes escalated to daily attacks on Ukraine’s port infrastructure – blocking exports from going out and military equipment from coming in, targeting MIC assets, the power grid, gas stations, logistics chains, etc.
“Consequently, Ukraine is facing a very cold autumn and an even colder winter; whereas in the past Russia primarily targeted energy facilities directly serving Ukraine’s defense sector, it is now systematically dismantling the country’s entire energy infrastructure,” Mikhailov said.
Ukraine’s civilian population has been caught in the middle, their fate complicated by the fact that the money and equipment Kiev has been getting from its European sponsors for energy resilience is being plundered by elites who “hardly live in Ukraine, and don’t experience the problems faced by the ordinary population.”
As for Kiev’s urgent requests for air defenses, Mikhailov emphasized that no amount of support will be able to defend a country Ukraine’s size. The “constant hysteria around Patriot missiles is contrived and holds only political significance,” he said.
There’s still time to prevent a disaster come winter. “However, this will happen only if Ukrainian authorities enter into direct negotiations with Russia and agree to its demands,” Mikhailov summed up.