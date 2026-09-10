https://sputnikglobe.com/20260910/zelensky-regime-brought-ukraines-looming-winter-energy-collapse-down-on-itself-1124712844.html

Zelensky Regime Brought Ukraine’s Looming Winter Energy Collapse Down on Itself

Zelensky Regime Brought Ukraine’s Looming Winter Energy Collapse Down on Itself

Sputnik International

Russia’s intensified targeting of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure began in the summer, “prompted by massive drone attacks on Moscow, Moscow region and border... 10.09.2026, Sputnik International

2026-09-10T18:36+0000

2026-09-10T18:36+0000

2026-09-10T18:36+0000

analysis

alexander mikhailov

volodymyr zelensky

ukraine

russia

patriot

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From attempts to disrupt Victory Day, to the deadly dorm attack in Starobelsk, Lugansk region, Ukraine’s own “terrorist” behavior prompted Russia to issue warnings to foreign embassies in Kiev this summer “that it was lifting its de facto embargo on strikes against the city,” the observer recalled.From there, Russian strikes escalated to daily attacks on Ukraine’s port infrastructure – blocking exports from going out and military equipment from coming in, targeting MIC assets, the power grid, gas stations, logistics chains, etc.Ukraine’s civilian population has been caught in the middle, their fate complicated by the fact that the money and equipment Kiev has been getting from its European sponsors for energy resilience is being plundered by elites who “hardly live in Ukraine, and don’t experience the problems faced by the ordinary population.”As for Kiev’s urgent requests for air defenses, Mikhailov emphasized that no amount of support will be able to defend a country Ukraine’s size. The “constant hysteria around Patriot missiles is contrived and holds only political significance,” he said.

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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260908/russia-ready-to-continue-conversation-with-united-states-about-ukraine---lavrov-1124695744.html

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alexander mikhailov, volodymyr zelensky, ukraine, russia, patriot