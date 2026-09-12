https://sputnikglobe.com/20260912/brics-authority-and-global-influence-continue-to-grow-steadily---putin-1124725226.html
BRICS Authority and Global Influence Continue to Grow Steadily - Putin
BRICS Authority and Global Influence Continue to Grow Steadily - Putin
Sputnik International
BRICS member states continue to strengthen cooperation across key areas, including politics and security, while the bloc’s global authority and influence continue to grow, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at BRICS summit.
2026-09-12T10:49+0000
2026-09-12T10:49+0000
2026-09-12T11:06+0000
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The global authority and influence of BRICS are steadily growing, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday. Key Points From Vladimir Putin's Speech at BRICS Summit:Putin arrived in India on Friday for a three-day working visit to attend the BRICS summit.
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brics, brics summit, vladimir putin, russia, cooperation, multipolarity, multipolar world, new delhi
brics, brics summit, vladimir putin, russia, cooperation, multipolarity, multipolar world, new delhi
BRICS Authority and Global Influence Continue to Grow Steadily - Putin
10:49 GMT 12.09.2026 (Updated: 11:06 GMT 12.09.2026)
BRICS member states continue to strengthen cooperation across key areas, including politics and security, while the bloc’s global authority and influence continue to grow, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at BRICS summit.
The global authority and influence of BRICS are steadily growing, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.
"It is quite logical that the authority and influence of BRICS in the world are steadily growing," Putin said at the BRICS summit in New Delhi.
Key Points From Vladimir Putin's Speech at BRICS Summit:
BRICS partnership
is built on principles of equality and good neighborly relations
The President called for involving more countries in efforts to ensure peace and stability
The unipolar system of international relations is becoming a thing of the past
The global balance of power is shifting toward new centers of growth in the Global South and East
Building a multipolar world faces challenges due to actions by those who are used to dividing the world into a “flourishing garden” and “wild jungles”
Putin arrived in India on Friday for a three-day working visit to attend the BRICS summit.