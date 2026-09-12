https://sputnikglobe.com/20260912/brics-authority-and-global-influence-continue-to-grow-steadily---putin-1124725226.html

BRICS Authority and Global Influence Continue to Grow Steadily - Putin

BRICS Authority and Global Influence Continue to Grow Steadily - Putin

Sputnik International

BRICS member states continue to strengthen cooperation across key areas, including politics and security, while the bloc’s global authority and influence continue to grow, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at BRICS summit.

2026-09-12T10:49+0000

2026-09-12T10:49+0000

2026-09-12T11:06+0000

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The global authority and influence of BRICS are steadily growing, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday. Key Points From Vladimir Putin's Speech at BRICS Summit:Putin arrived in India on Friday for a three-day working visit to attend the BRICS summit.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260911/highlights-from-putins-speech-at-brics-summit-in-new-delhi-1124717690.html

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