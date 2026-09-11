https://sputnikglobe.com/20260911/we-bring-together-thoughtful-people-from-around-the-world---head-of-rosmolodezh-1124718892.html

'We Bring Together Thoughtful People From Around The World' - Head of Rosmolodezh

'We Bring Together Thoughtful People From Around The World' - Head of Rosmolodezh

Sputnik International

The International Youth Festival 2026 will begin on September 11 in Yekaterinburg, bringing together 10,000 young people from 191 countries. The event will include 5,000 Russian participants and 5,000 foreign guests, including 1,000 teenagers aged 14–17. The festival will run until September 17 under the motto “Follow Your Dream.”

2026-09-11T14:09+0000

2026-09-11T14:09+0000

2026-09-11T14:09+0000

russia

yekaterinburg

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russian culture

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"We bring together thoughtful people from around the world—young people who reflect on their present and future and on the kind of world they want to build. Here, participants create projects, establish international contacts, and form teams. Our task is to provide the conditions for communication and make the experience engaging," said Grigory Gurov, head of the Federal Agency for Youth Affairs (Rosmolodezh).According to Gurov, the festival received more than 113,000 applications from 191 countries. For the first time in the history of the festival movement, the number of applications from foreign participants exceeded those from Russians by 32,000.Participants from 47 countries have already arrived in Yekaterinburg, including representatives from Australia, Algeria, Brazil, Indonesia, Mongolia, South Korea, Serbia, Hungary, Italy, the US, Canada, France, Switzerland, and others.The festival program includes cultural, sports, and educational events, as well as dedicated programs for volunteers, social initiatives, and media representatives. Organizers aim to create a platform where young people from different countries can build connections and collaborate.The event will feature more than 1,000 works by young artists, culinary programs involving over 100 chefs, and a Russian literature fair showcasing more than 5,000 classic books translated into different languages. Participants will also explore the historical, natural, and cultural heritage of the Ural region.One of the festival’s main venues will be a 30,000-square-meter exhibition space featuring seven thematic areas focused on human development, society, and state-building.Organizers also highlighted the festival’s hospitality program, with volunteers helping guests experience Russian culture and feel welcomed in Yekaterinburg.The main opening and closing ceremonies will take place on September 13 and 16, featuring performers from different generations, including participants of the 1980 youth festival appearing alongside their grandchildren.The International Youth Festival 2026 is held within the framework of Russia’s national project “Youth and Children” and aims to strengthen international youth cooperation.

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yekaterinburg, russia, youth, culture, russian culture