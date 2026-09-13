https://sputnikglobe.com/20260913/russia-strives-for-a-fairer-world-with-equal-access-for-all---putin--1124734104.html

Russia Strives for a Fairer World With Equal Access for All - Putin

Russia Strives for a Fairer World With Equal Access for All - Putin

Sputnik International

Russia is fighting to ensure that every nation has equal access to medicines, food, energy, and the opportunity to receive an education and use the latest technologies, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

2026-09-13T16:05+0000

2026-09-13T16:05+0000

2026-09-13T16:05+0000

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The President sent a video address to the participants of the International Youth Festival.The president proposed that young people from different countries work together if they share these aspirations.Russia stands for justice and mutual respect in relations between neighbors, Putin said.He noted that the multiple meanings of the word "mir" in Russian - encompassing both "peace" and "world" - go a long way toward explaining "the character of Russia's multiethnic people, and our decisions and actions."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260913/world-youth-festival-gets-into-full-swing-in-russias-yekaterinburg-1124733647.html

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