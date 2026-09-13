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Russia Strives for a Fairer World With Equal Access for All - Putin
Russia Strives for a Fairer World With Equal Access for All - Putin
Sputnik International
Russia is fighting to ensure that every nation has equal access to medicines, food, energy, and the opportunity to receive an education and use the latest technologies, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
2026-09-13T16:05+0000
2026-09-13T16:05+0000
2026-09-13T16:05+0000
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The President sent a video address to the participants of the International Youth Festival.The president proposed that young people from different countries work together if they share these aspirations.Russia stands for justice and mutual respect in relations between neighbors, Putin said.He noted that the multiple meanings of the word "mir" in Russian - encompassing both "peace" and "world" - go a long way toward explaining "the character of Russia's multiethnic people, and our decisions and actions."
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Russia Strives for a Fairer World With Equal Access for All - Putin
Russia is fighting to ensure that every nation has equal access to medicines, food, energy, and the opportunity to receive an education and use the latest technologies, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
The President sent a video address to the participants of the International Youth Festival
.
"We are convinced that every nation is free to choose its own path of development, to have equal access to medicines, food, water, energy, and the opportunity to receive an education and use the latest technologies, which should be the property of all humanity. This is what we strive for, what we fight for, what we dream of," Putin said.
The president proposed that young people from different countries work together if they share these aspirations.
"We will welcome those who decide to join our projects in Russia, but we will be no less glad if, in your own country, in your beloved homeland, you build our common, new, open, and, I hope, just world," Putin said.
Russia stands for justice and mutual respect in relations between neighbors, Putin said.
He noted that the multiple meanings of the word "mir" in Russian - encompassing both "peace" and "world" - go a long way toward explaining "the character of Russia's multiethnic people, and our decisions and actions."
"If we are friends, we are friends firmly and for the long haul. If we live as neighbors, we want everything to be fair and marked by mutual respect," he said.
This year’s International Festival of Youth is taking place from September 11 to 17 in Yekaterinburg, with 10,000 participants from 191 countries