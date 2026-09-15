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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260915/dow-estimates-cost-of-operation-epic-fury-against-iran-to-be-334bln-as-of-june-29-1124742246.html
DOW Estimates Cost of Operation Epic Fury Against Iran to Be $33.4Bln as of June 29
DOW Estimates Cost of Operation Epic Fury Against Iran to Be $33.4Bln as of June 29
Sputnik International
The US military campaign against Iran dubbed Epic Fury cost $33.4 billion in 4 months, according to a Pentagon report studied by Sputnik.
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"The Office of the Under Secretary of War (Comptroller)/Chief Financial Officer (OUSW[C]) estimated the cost of OEF to be $33.4 billion as of June 29. The estimate includes $7.4 billion of cumulative obligations for OEF, $22.3 billion for expended munitions, and $3.7 billion in equipment losses," the report said.On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, to which Iran responded with its own strikes. In mid-June, Iran and the US signed a memorandum to cease hostilities, but shortly thereafter exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260915/us-spent-22-bln-on-munitions-during-operation-against-iran--report-1124742056.html
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DOW Estimates Cost of Operation Epic Fury Against Iran to Be $33.4Bln as of June 29

13:07 GMT 15.09.2026 (Updated: 13:08 GMT 15.09.2026)
© AP Photo / Carolyn KasterThe Pentagon is seen on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Washington
The Pentagon is seen on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2026
© AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US military campaign against Iran dubbed Epic Fury cost $33.4 billion in 4 months, according to a Pentagon report studied by Sputnik.
"The Office of the Under Secretary of War (Comptroller)/Chief Financial Officer (OUSW[C]) estimated the cost of OEF to be $33.4 billion as of June 29. The estimate includes $7.4 billion of cumulative obligations for OEF, $22.3 billion for expended munitions, and $3.7 billion in equipment losses," the report said.
On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, to which Iran responded with its own strikes. In mid-June, Iran and the US signed a memorandum to cease hostilities, but shortly thereafter exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi administers the oath to members of the 117th Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2026
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US Spent $22 Bln on Munitions During Operation Against Iran – Report
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