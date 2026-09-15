https://sputnikglobe.com/20260915/dow-estimates-cost-of-operation-epic-fury-against-iran-to-be-334bln-as-of-june-29-1124742246.html

DOW Estimates Cost of Operation Epic Fury Against Iran to Be $33.4Bln as of June 29

DOW Estimates Cost of Operation Epic Fury Against Iran to Be $33.4Bln as of June 29

Sputnik International

The US military campaign against Iran dubbed Epic Fury cost $33.4 billion in 4 months, according to a Pentagon report studied by Sputnik.

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"The Office of the Under Secretary of War (Comptroller)/Chief Financial Officer (OUSW[C]) estimated the cost of OEF to be $33.4 billion as of June 29. The estimate includes $7.4 billion of cumulative obligations for OEF, $22.3 billion for expended munitions, and $3.7 billion in equipment losses," the report said.On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, to which Iran responded with its own strikes. In mid-June, Iran and the US signed a memorandum to cease hostilities, but shortly thereafter exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260915/us-spent-22-bln-on-munitions-during-operation-against-iran--report-1124742056.html

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