https://sputnikglobe.com/20260915/russias-lavrov-calls-icc-quasi-judicial-body-1124741538.html
Russia's Lavrov Calls ICC ‘Quasi-Judicial Body’
Russia's Lavrov Calls ICC ‘Quasi-Judicial Body’
Sputnik International
The International Criminal Court (ICC) is a quasi-judicial body that has little in common with justice, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
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"The International Criminal Court is an entity that we should not even bother criticizing in great detail. Everyone knows it is a quasi-judicial body that has little to do with actual justice, and that it is entirely controlled by Western sponsors..." Lavrov said at an embassy roundtable on Ukraine. Some Western countries, including the United States, do not support the activities of The Hague-based court, which, he said, is carrying out political orders in violation of international law and its own statute. No alternative to the ICC is needed, nor is the body itself, since international criminal tribunals almost never succeed in helping to resolve conflicts, the Russian minister said. Last week, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev described the ICC as a failed court model that would soon vanish.
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sergey lavrov, international criminal court (icc), russia, ukraine
sergey lavrov, international criminal court (icc), russia, ukraine
Russia's Lavrov Calls ICC ‘Quasi-Judicial Body’
12:13 GMT 15.09.2026 (Updated: 12:14 GMT 15.09.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The International Criminal Court (ICC) is a quasi-judicial body that has little in common with justice, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
"The International Criminal Court is an entity that we should not even bother criticizing in great detail. Everyone knows it is a quasi-judicial body that has little to do with actual justice, and that it is entirely controlled by Western sponsors..." Lavrov said at an embassy roundtable on Ukraine.
Some Western countries, including the United States, do not support the activities of The Hague-based court, which, he said, is carrying out political orders in violation of international law and its own statute.
No alternative to the ICC is needed, nor is the body itself, since international criminal tribunals almost never succeed in helping to resolve conflicts, the Russian minister said.
"Regarding the Ukraine dossier, the ICC Prosecutor's Office makes no secret of the fact that its investigation is aimed exclusively at Russia. Neither the court nor the member states raised any objections to the reservation Kiev made when ratifying the Rome Statute in 2024. War crimes committed by Ukrainian citizens were exempted from ICC jurisdiction for a period of eight years," Lavrov added.
Last week, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev described the ICC as a failed court model that would soon vanish.