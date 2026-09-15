International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260915/russias-lavrov-calls-icc-quasi-judicial-body-1124741538.html
Russia's Lavrov Calls ICC ‘Quasi-Judicial Body’
Russia's Lavrov Calls ICC ‘Quasi-Judicial Body’
Sputnik International
The International Criminal Court (ICC) is a quasi-judicial body that has little in common with justice, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
2026-09-15T12:13+0000
2026-09-15T12:14+0000
world
sergey lavrov
international criminal court (icc)
russia
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/0e/1124126921_0:0:3044:1713_1920x0_80_0_0_1e923f6f303487e01e884cd3e33b63e7.jpg
"The International Criminal Court is an entity that we should not even bother criticizing in great detail. Everyone knows it is a quasi-judicial body that has little to do with actual justice, and that it is entirely controlled by Western sponsors..." Lavrov said at an embassy roundtable on Ukraine. Some Western countries, including the United States, do not support the activities of The Hague-based court, which, he said, is carrying out political orders in violation of international law and its own statute. No alternative to the ICC is needed, nor is the body itself, since international criminal tribunals almost never succeed in helping to resolve conflicts, the Russian minister said. Last week, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev described the ICC as a failed court model that would soon vanish.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260915/russia-wants-to-end-ukraine-conflict---lavrov-1124740681.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/0e/1124126921_0:0:2712:2034_1920x0_80_0_0_b0a215a9a7317993e1c20f85e08cba7d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
sergey lavrov, international criminal court (icc), russia, ukraine
sergey lavrov, international criminal court (icc), russia, ukraine

Russia's Lavrov Calls ICC ‘Quasi-Judicial Body’

12:13 GMT 15.09.2026 (Updated: 12:14 GMT 15.09.2026)
© Press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2026
© Press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The International Criminal Court (ICC) is a quasi-judicial body that has little in common with justice, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
"The International Criminal Court is an entity that we should not even bother criticizing in great detail. Everyone knows it is a quasi-judicial body that has little to do with actual justice, and that it is entirely controlled by Western sponsors..." Lavrov said at an embassy roundtable on Ukraine.
Some Western countries, including the United States, do not support the activities of The Hague-based court, which, he said, is carrying out political orders in violation of international law and its own statute.
No alternative to the ICC is needed, nor is the body itself, since international criminal tribunals almost never succeed in helping to resolve conflicts, the Russian minister said.
"Regarding the Ukraine dossier, the ICC Prosecutor's Office makes no secret of the fact that its investigation is aimed exclusively at Russia. Neither the court nor the member states raised any objections to the reservation Kiev made when ratifying the Rome Statute in 2024. War crimes committed by Ukrainian citizens were exempted from ICC jurisdiction for a period of eight years," Lavrov added.
Last week, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev described the ICC as a failed court model that would soon vanish.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks at a press conference following his meeting with Ghanaian Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2026
World
Russia Wants to End Ukraine Conflict - Lavrov
09:53 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала