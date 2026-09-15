https://sputnikglobe.com/20260915/us-space-weapon-claims-risk-igniting-orbital-arms-race---expert-1124739314.html

US Space Weapon Claims Risk Igniting Orbital Arms Race - Expert

US Space Weapon Claims Risk Igniting Orbital Arms Race - Expert

Sputnik International

Statements such as US Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink’s claim that the United States has deployed an “on-orbit” weapon could have far-reaching consequences, Daryl Kimball told Sputnik.

2026-09-15T05:00+0000

2026-09-15T05:00+0000

2026-09-15T05:00+0000

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Announcing that the US has a space weapon in Earth's orbit could fuel a dangerous arms race in orbit, the arms control expert warned.In his opinion, that could set off a cycle of action and counteraction, threatening the satellites and other orbital systems that countries worldwide rely on for communications, navigation and other essential services.He argued that the world’s major nuclear powers are failing to address growing strategic risks.The five nuclear-weapon states are not actively discussing concerns over weapons in space, strategies for reducing nuclear risks or measures to halt and reverse the expansion of nuclear arsenals, he noted.The expert urged the US and other powers to exercise restraint and return to arms-control diplomacy, calling for America to launch bilateral negotiations with both Russia and China to prevent a dangerous buildup in space.The warning comes as US War Secretary Pete Hegseth has repeatedly stated that space represents the future of warfare, requiring heightened offensive and defensive investments.Russia has repeatedly underscored that it stands for preserving space as an area exclusively for peaceful activities.

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