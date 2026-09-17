https://sputnikglobe.com/20260917/fuel-crisis-deepens-pakistan-warns-tanker-attack-in-red-sea-would-be-an-act-of-war--1124752470.html
Fuel Crisis Deepens: Pakistan Warns Tanker Attack in Red Sea Would Be an 'Act of War'
Fuel Crisis Deepens: Pakistan Warns Tanker Attack in Red Sea Would Be an 'Act of War'
Sputnik International
The Saudi East-West oil pipeline, a critical bypass route for the kingdom's oil exports around instability in the Strait of Hormuz, was closed last week after Houthi attacks and may remain shut for up to six weeks.
2026-09-17T14:22+0000
2026-09-17T14:22+0000
2026-09-17T15:05+0000
analysis
pakistan
saudi arabia
tanker
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/12/1101997226_0:109:3255:1939_1920x0_80_0_0_326119fba27dcde886d4d33f5f401322.jpg
Pakistan has warned that any attack on an empty oil tanker under the Pakistani flag anchored in the Red Sea off Saudi Arabia will be regarded as an "act of war," as Islamabad weighs its options amid rapidly shrinking diesel reserves. The Saudi East-West oil pipeline, a critical bypass route for the kingdom's oil exports around instability in the Strait of Hormuz, was closed last week after Houthi attacks and may remain shut for up to six weeks. Speaking on a private news channel, Oil Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik stated that if crude oil supplies are cut, Pakistan will face an imminent diesel fuel shortage, since the country has reserves for only the current and upcoming month. "This kind of statement should be understood in the context of Pakistan's national security, sovereignty context, and also an increasingly serious energy security situation," Syed Ali Ehsan, chief development officer at the Policy Research Institute of Market Economy, Economic Policy Analyst, told Sputnik. According to Ehsan, the immediate issue is not simply that a tanker is stranded there, but that Pakistan has established a broader principle — that its civilian shipping should remain outside the regional conflict. Moreover, Pakistani flag vessels are critical to maintaining the country's energy lifeline, and allowing one to be deliberately attacked, without consequence, could weaken the protection afforded to subsequent shipments. However, declaring a red line does not mean that Pakistan must enter a wider regional war if an incident occurs. As for the response Pakistan can give, the country has a substantial range of responses available to it, according to the expert. Pakistan can increase naval escorts or maritime surveillance and defend its vessels against incoming attacks, and in the event of a deliberate attack, retain the option of a limited and proportionate response, Ehsan believes. At the same time, diplomatic channels with Iran, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and other regional actors can communicate clearly that Pakistan seeks to protect its commercial shipping, rather than become a party to the wider conflict, he emphasized. As for solving the problem of Pakistan's oil reserves being exhausted, the country needs to diversify both the source and the form of its petroleum imports. Larger tankers can serve as temporary floating storage, effectively creating an emergency petroleum reserve offshore, the expert believes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260916/houthis-claim-strikes-on-aramco-facility-air-base-in-saudi-arabia-1124747845.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260827/us-looks-to-revive-prize-courts-to-seize-iranian-oil-tankers--reports-1124633854.html
pakistan
saudi arabia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/12/1101997226_261:0:2992:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_aece4fe1141afbc596d155f01c86340e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
pakistan, saudi arabia, tanker
pakistan, saudi arabia, tanker
Fuel Crisis Deepens: Pakistan Warns Tanker Attack in Red Sea Would Be an 'Act of War'
14:22 GMT 17.09.2026 (Updated: 15:05 GMT 17.09.2026)
The Saudi East-West oil pipeline, a critical bypass route for the kingdom's oil exports around instability in the Strait of Hormuz, was closed last week after Houthi attacks and may remain shut for up to six weeks.
Pakistan has warned that any attack on an empty oil tanker under the Pakistani flag anchored in the Red Sea off Saudi Arabia will be regarded as an "act of war," as Islamabad weighs its options amid rapidly shrinking diesel reserves.
The Saudi East-West oil pipeline, a critical bypass route for the kingdom's oil exports around instability in the Strait of Hormuz, was closed last week after Houthi attacks and may remain shut for up to six weeks.
Speaking on a private news channel, Oil Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik stated that if crude oil supplies are cut, Pakistan will face an imminent diesel fuel shortage, since the country has reserves for only the current and upcoming month.
"This kind of statement should be understood in the context of Pakistan's national security, sovereignty context, and also an increasingly serious energy security situation," Syed Ali Ehsan, chief development officer at the Policy Research Institute of Market Economy, Economic Policy Analyst, told Sputnik.
According to Ehsan, the immediate issue is not simply that a tanker is stranded there, but that Pakistan has established a broader principle — that its civilian shipping should remain outside the regional conflict. Moreover, Pakistani flag vessels are critical to maintaining the country's energy lifeline, and allowing one to be deliberately attacked, without consequence, could weaken the protection afforded to subsequent shipments.
However, declaring a red line does not mean that Pakistan must enter a wider regional war if an incident occurs.
As for the response Pakistan can give, the country has a substantial range of responses available to it, according to the expert. Pakistan can increase naval escorts or maritime surveillance and defend its vessels against incoming attacks, and in the event of a deliberate attack, retain the option of a limited and proportionate response, Ehsan believes.
At the same time, diplomatic channels with Iran, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and other regional actors can communicate clearly that Pakistan seeks to protect its commercial shipping, rather than become a party to the wider conflict, he emphasized.
As for solving the problem of Pakistan's oil reserves being exhausted, the country needs to diversify both the source and the form of its petroleum imports.
"In the immediate term Saudi crude rerouted from Oman could provide an important alternative to disrupted routes, and Pakistan can simultaneously procure crude oil from alternative suppliers in Africa, such as Angola and Libya, or from Central Asia, for example, Malaysia," Ehsan says.
Larger tankers can serve as temporary floating storage, effectively creating an emergency petroleum reserve offshore, the expert believes.
"I think the immediate policy objective is twofold: number one is to protect Pakistan shipping without being drawn unnecessarily into the regional conflict, and number two is to use the available window to rapidly diversify supply routes, the suppliers, and petroleum inventories," Ehsan added.