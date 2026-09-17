https://sputnikglobe.com/20260917/german-french-uk-military-aircraft-spotted-near-russian-border--flight-data-1124752080.html

German, French, UK Military Aircraft Spotted Near Russian Border – Flight Data

German, French, UK Military Aircraft Spotted Near Russian Border – Flight Data

Sputnik International

German, French and UK military aircraft have been spotted flying near the Russian border, according to flight data analyzed by Sputnik on Thursday.

2026-09-17T13:02+0000

2026-09-17T13:02+0000

2026-09-17T13:02+0000

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A German air force aircraft took off from the German Nordholz airfield at around 6:12 a.m. (GMT) and as of 8:50 a.m. it was spotted patrolling over the Baltic Sea. A French air force Airbus A330-243MRTT military aircraft was circling in Finnish airspace near the Russian border as of 9:42 a.m., while a UK air force Boeing Poseidon MRA1 patrol aircraft with the call sign RFR7045 was circling near Russia's Kaliningrad Region in Polish airspace as of 10:30 a.m. In recent years, Russia has been flagging up NATO's unprecedented activity and buildup of troops near its western borders. The Kremlin has stated that Russia does not threaten anyone, but would not ignore actions that are potentially dangerous to its interests.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260604/nato-launches-scaled-down-exercise-in-baltic-sea-near-russian-border-1124254827.html

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