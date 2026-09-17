https://sputnikglobe.com/20260917/russia-smashes-kiev-drone-workshop-churning-out-rax-2x-uavs--mod-1124749706.html

Russia Smashes Kiev Drone Workshop Churning Out RAX-2X UAVs — MoD

Russia Smashes Kiev Drone Workshop Churning Out RAX-2X UAVs — MoD

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces struck a Kiev workshop producing various types of UAVs, including the medium‑range RAX‑2X UAV, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

2026-09-17T07:12+0000

2026-09-17T07:12+0000

2026-09-17T07:19+0000

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Overnight, Russian troops unleashed massive coordinated strikes against metallurgical and radio-electronics enterprises, Ukrainian defense industry sites, and energy facilities powering port and transport infrastructure, including vessels serving the Ukrainian armed forces, the ministry said.Russian forces also struck an industrial facility in the Ukrainian capital and the surrounding region producing components for long- and medium-range UAVs, as well as a drone production workshop in Kiev where long- and medium-range UAVs were stored."As a result of the strike, the following facilities were damaged in the Kiev region: the Brovary energy storage battery park, which ensures the uninterrupted operation of military facilities in the Kiev region," the statement said, adding that Russia also hit the Zaporozhstal metallurgical plant in the Zaporozhye region. Additionally, the Russian armed forces struck a dry cargo ship in the port of Chornomorsk in the Odessa region, as well as two road bridges across the Dnester River used to transport military cargo from Romania and the port of Izmail, the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260914/ukraines-fuel-reserves-and-military-might-bled-by-precise-russian-strikes-expert-1124738380.html

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kiev, russia, ukraine, russian defense ministry, cargo ship, strike, drone strike, air strike, missile strike