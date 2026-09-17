https://sputnikglobe.com/20260917/russia-strikes-dry-cargo-ship-with-military-cargo-in-chernomorsk-port---mod-1124753313.html

Russia Strikes Dry Cargo Ship With Military Cargo in Chernomorsk Port - MoD

Russia Strikes Dry Cargo Ship With Military Cargo in Chernomorsk Port - MoD

Sputnik International

Russian forces carried out strikes on a dry cargo ship with military cargo in the port of Chernomorsk in Odessa region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

2026-09-17T16:51+0000

2026-09-17T16:51+0000

2026-09-17T16:51+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

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The Russian armed forces continued to launch strikes using unmanned aerial vehicles against the ports of Ukraine, as well as naval vessels used in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine. Russian forces also carried out strikes on a dry cargo ship transporting military supplies for the Ukrainian armed forces to port of Izmail, the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260914/russia-welcomes-any-call-on-ukraine-to-stop-strikes-on-civilian-economic-infrastructure---kremlin-1124736125.html

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russia, odessa, ukraine, russian defense ministry, cargo ship, strike, missile strike, drone strike, air strike