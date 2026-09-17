https://sputnikglobe.com/20260917/russia-strikes-dry-cargo-ship-with-military-cargo-in-chernomorsk-port---mod-1124753313.html
Russia Strikes Dry Cargo Ship With Military Cargo in Chernomorsk Port - MoD
Russia Strikes Dry Cargo Ship With Military Cargo in Chernomorsk Port - MoD
Sputnik International
Russian forces carried out strikes on a dry cargo ship with military cargo in the port of Chernomorsk in Odessa region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
2026-09-17T16:51+0000
2026-09-17T16:51+0000
2026-09-17T16:51+0000
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The Russian armed forces continued to launch strikes using unmanned aerial vehicles against the ports of Ukraine, as well as naval vessels used in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine. Russian forces also carried out strikes on a dry cargo ship transporting military supplies for the Ukrainian armed forces to port of Izmail, the ministry added.
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Russia Strikes Dry Cargo Ship With Military Cargo in Chernomorsk Port - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces carried out strikes on a dry cargo ship with military cargo in the port of Chernomorsk in Odessa region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
The Russian armed forces continued to launch strikes using unmanned aerial vehicles against the ports of Ukraine, as well as naval vessels used in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine.
"As a result of the strikes in the port of Chernomorsk in the Odessa region, a marine vessel of the 'dry cargo' type with military cargo was hit," the statement said.
Russian forces also carried out strikes on a dry cargo ship transporting military supplies for the Ukrainian armed forces
to port of Izmail, the ministry added.