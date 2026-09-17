https://sputnikglobe.com/20260917/russia-targets-palantir-linked-data-center-in-ukraine-complicating-kill-chain-targeting-1124752899.html

Russia Targets Palantir-Linked Data Center in Ukraine, Complicating Kill Chain Targeting

Russia Targets Palantir-Linked Data Center in Ukraine, Complicating Kill Chain Targeting

Sputnik International

The strikes targeting the De Novo data center in Kiev on Thursday will create “an information vacuum and eliminate databases used to target our facilities – including those deep inside Russian territory,” military expert Col. (ret.) Anatoliy Matviychuk told Sputnik.

2026-09-17T15:03+0000

2026-09-17T15:03+0000

2026-09-17T15:03+0000

analysis

russia

ukraine

kiev

palantir

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/01/1122165349_0:76:2200:1314_1920x0_80_0_0_ea3a7e3aa893954517312538b8c99c51.jpg

Besides being used to store “vast amounts of intelligence data to support the operations of Ukraine’s military” and drawn upon by Palantir, the massive data center served several other functions, including waging “information-psychological warfare on the Russian population” using local platforms.Bridge StrikesThursday’s attacks also hit two major bridges across the Dnestr River. That’s important because Ukraine had come to rely on these bridges after the closure of its Black Sea and Danube routes for arms imports.“For a long time, the Dnestr remained outside our surveillance and control. We have since struck key transport and logistics corridors, destroying bridges used by both trucks and freight trains,” the observer explained.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260917/kremlin-calls-us-congresss-approval-of-new-russia-sanctions-unfriendly-move-1124751387.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260917/russia-smashes-kiev-drone-workshop-churning-out-rax-2x-uavs--mod-1124749706.html

russia

ukraine

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, ukraine, kiev, palantir