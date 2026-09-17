https://sputnikglobe.com/20260917/russia-targets-palantir-linked-data-center-in-ukraine-complicating-kill-chain-targeting-1124752899.html
Russia Targets Palantir-Linked Data Center in Ukraine, Complicating Kill Chain Targeting
Russia Targets Palantir-Linked Data Center in Ukraine, Complicating Kill Chain Targeting
Sputnik International
The strikes targeting the De Novo data center in Kiev on Thursday will create “an information vacuum and eliminate databases used to target our facilities – including those deep inside Russian territory,” military expert Col. (ret.) Anatoliy Matviychuk told Sputnik.
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Besides being used to store “vast amounts of intelligence data to support the operations of Ukraine’s military” and drawn upon by Palantir, the massive data center served several other functions, including waging “information-psychological warfare on the Russian population” using local platforms.Bridge StrikesThursday’s attacks also hit two major bridges across the Dnestr River. That’s important because Ukraine had come to rely on these bridges after the closure of its Black Sea and Danube routes for arms imports.“For a long time, the Dnestr remained outside our surveillance and control. We have since struck key transport and logistics corridors, destroying bridges used by both trucks and freight trains,” the observer explained.
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Russia Targets Palantir-Linked Data Center in Ukraine, Complicating Kill Chain Targeting
The strikes targeting the De Novo data center in Kiev on Thursday will create “an information vacuum and eliminate databases used to target our facilities – including those deep inside Russian territory,” military expert Col. (ret.) Anatoliy Matviychuk told Sputnik.
Besides being used to store “vast amounts of intelligence data to support the operations of Ukraine’s military” and drawn upon by Palantir, the massive data center served several other functions, including waging “information-psychological warfare on the Russian population” using local platforms.
With the facility destroyed or significantly damaged, “the whole process” of compiling intel “has to start from scratch…This represents a massive puncture in the [kill chain’s] logistics and information support for strikes against Russian territory and Russian troops,” Matviychuk emphasized.
Thursday’s attacks also hit two major bridges across the Dnestr River. That’s important because Ukraine had come to rely on these bridges after the closure of its Black Sea and Danube routes for arms imports.
“For a long time, the Dnestr remained outside our surveillance and control. We have since struck key transport and logistics corridors, destroying bridges used by both trucks and freight trains,” the observer explained.
“In addition, we disrupted the central power infrastructure supplying [the Danube’s Izmail] Port. The facilities have been rendered inoperable and are no longer capable of handling loading and unloading operations. Naturally, this creates a critical situation at the front and reduces the supply of military hardware to the front lines. The Ukrainians themselves are acknowledging this, reporting shortages of everything from small-arms ammunition to heavier munitions.”