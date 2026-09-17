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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260917/russian-forces-liberate-malaya-volchya-settlement-in-kharkov-region---mod-1124750392.html
Russian Forces Liberate Malaya Volchya Settlement in Kharkov Region - MoD
Russian Forces Liberate Malaya Volchya Settlement in Kharkov Region - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Malaya Volchya in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
2026-09-17T08:58+0000
2026-09-17T08:58+0000
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"As a result of active operations, the settlement of Malaya Volchya in the Kharkov region has come under the control of Russian troops," the ministry said in a statement. Additionally, the Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Rozovka in the Zaporozhye region, the statement read.Ukraine lost over 400 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to up to 220 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 240 by Battlegroup Vostok, over 200 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 170 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 30 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said."Air defense systems shot down eight guided aerial bombs and 956 unmanned aerial vehicles of the aircraft‑type," the ministry added.
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Russian Forces Liberate Malaya Volchya Settlement in Kharkov Region - MoD

08:58 GMT 17.09.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav KrasilnikovA Russian serviceman in the special military operation zone. File photo
A Russian serviceman in the special military operation zone. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces liberated control of the settlement of Malaya Volchya in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"As a result of active operations, the settlement of Malaya Volchya in the Kharkov region has come under the control of Russian troops," the ministry said in a statement.
Additionally, the Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Rozovka in the Zaporozhye region, the statement read.
Ukraine lost over 400 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed formations amounted to over 400 military personnel, one armored combat vehicle, and 12 vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.
This is in addition to up to 220 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 240 by Battlegroup Vostok, over 200 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 170 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 30 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.
"Air defense systems shot down eight guided aerial bombs and 956 unmanned aerial vehicles of the aircraft‑type," the ministry added.
Combat operations by a Uragan multiple-launch rocket system crew from the 273rd Artillery Brigade of the 34th Artillery Division, serving with Russia’s Zapad Battlegroup near Kupyansk - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Liberate Shirokoe and Shevchenkovo Settlements in Kharkov Region
14 September, 10:05 GMT
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