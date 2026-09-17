https://sputnikglobe.com/20260917/russian-forces-liberate-malaya-volchya-settlement-in-kharkov-region---mod-1124750392.html

Russian Forces Liberate Malaya Volchya Settlement in Kharkov Region - MoD

Russian Forces Liberate Malaya Volchya Settlement in Kharkov Region - MoD

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Malaya Volchya in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

2026-09-17T08:58+0000

2026-09-17T08:58+0000

2026-09-17T08:58+0000

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"As a result of active operations, the settlement of Malaya Volchya in the Kharkov region has come under the control of Russian troops," the ministry said in a statement. Additionally, the Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Rozovka in the Zaporozhye region, the statement read.Ukraine lost over 400 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to up to 220 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 240 by Battlegroup Vostok, over 200 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 170 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 30 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said."Air defense systems shot down eight guided aerial bombs and 956 unmanned aerial vehicles of the aircraft‑type," the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260914/russia-liberates-shirokoe-and-shevchenkovo-in-kharkov-region-1124736268.html

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russian defense ministry, russia, kharkov, ukraine, russian armed forces, liberation