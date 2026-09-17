https://sputnikglobe.com/20260917/russian-hardware-to-give-critical-edge-to-chinas-lunar-mission-1124750952.html

Russian Hardware to Give Critical Edge to China’s Lunar Mission

Russian Hardware to Give Critical Edge to China’s Lunar Mission

Sputnik International

A Russian-made device called LPDE-CE8 will be installed on the Chang’e 8 spacecraft that is expected to depart for the lunar South Pole in 2028.

2026-09-17T09:20+0000

2026-09-17T09:20+0000

2026-09-17T09:20+0000

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The device’s purpose is to study moon dust, both near the lander and at a distance from the landing site thanks to a special mast, Russian Academy of Sciences’ Space Research Institute leading engineer Dmitry Zarubin tells Sputnik.A similar device for lunar dust study, PmL-Ch7, is mounted on the Chang’e 7 spacecraft that is scheduled to be launched to the moon in 2027.Both Chang’e 7 and Chang’e 8 are bound for the South Pole, but their touchdown sites will be different, which will allow for a more comprehensive study of moon dust thanks to collecting samples from different areas.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250424/shooting-for-the-moon-russia--china-join-forces-in-space-1121924884.html

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