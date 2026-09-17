Russian Hardware to Give Critical Edge to China’s Lunar Mission
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A Russian-made device called LPDE-CE8 will be installed on the Chang’e 8 spacecraft that is expected to depart for the lunar South Pole in 2028.
The device’s purpose is to study moon dust, both near the lander and at a distance from the landing site thanks to a special mast, Russian Academy of Sciences’ Space Research Institute leading engineer Dmitry Zarubin tells Sputnik.
A similar device for lunar dust study, PmL-Ch7, is mounted on the Chang’e 7 spacecraft that is scheduled to be launched to the moon in 2027.
Both Chang’e 7 and Chang’e 8 are bound for the South Pole, but their touchdown sites will be different, which will allow for a more comprehensive study of moon dust thanks to collecting samples from different areas.
A similar device for lunar dust study, PmL-Ch7, is mounted on the Chang’e 7 spacecraft that is scheduled to be launched to the moon in 2027.
Both Chang’e 7 and Chang’e 8 are bound for the South Pole, but their touchdown sites will be different, which will allow for a more comprehensive study of moon dust thanks to collecting samples from different areas.
24 April 2025, 12:11 GMT