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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260917/russian-hardware-to-give-critical-edge-to-chinas-lunar-mission-1124750952.html
Russian Hardware to Give Critical Edge to China’s Lunar Mission
Russian Hardware to Give Critical Edge to China’s Lunar Mission
Sputnik International
A Russian-made device called LPDE-CE8 will be installed on the Chang’e 8 spacecraft that is expected to depart for the lunar South Pole in 2028.
2026-09-17T09:20+0000
2026-09-17T09:20+0000
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The device’s purpose is to study moon dust, both near the lander and at a distance from the landing site thanks to a special mast, Russian Academy of Sciences’ Space Research Institute leading engineer Dmitry Zarubin tells Sputnik.A similar device for lunar dust study, PmL-Ch7, is mounted on the Chang’e 7 spacecraft that is scheduled to be launched to the moon in 2027.Both Chang’e 7 and Chang’e 8 are bound for the South Pole, but their touchdown sites will be different, which will allow for a more comprehensive study of moon dust thanks to collecting samples from different areas.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250424/shooting-for-the-moon-russia--china-join-forces-in-space-1121924884.html
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Russian Hardware to Give Critical Edge to China’s Lunar Mission

09:20 GMT 17.09.2026
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov / Go to the mediabankTotal lunar eclipse
Total lunar eclipse - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2026
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A Russian-made device called LPDE-CE8 will be installed on the Chang’e 8 spacecraft that is expected to depart for the lunar South Pole in 2028.
The device’s purpose is to study moon dust, both near the lander and at a distance from the landing site thanks to a special mast, Russian Academy of Sciences’ Space Research Institute leading engineer Dmitry Zarubin tells Sputnik.

A similar device for lunar dust study, PmL-Ch7, is mounted on the Chang’e 7 spacecraft that is scheduled to be launched to the moon in 2027.

Both Chang’e 7 and Chang’e 8 are bound for the South Pole, but their touchdown sites will be different, which will allow for a more comprehensive study of moon dust thanks to collecting samples from different areas.
Satellite. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.04.2025
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Shooting for the Moon: Russia & China Join Forces in Space
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