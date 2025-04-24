https://sputnikglobe.com/20250424/shooting-for-the-moon-russia--china-join-forces-in-space-1121924884.html

Shooting for the Moon: Russia & China Join Forces in Space

Shooting for the Moon: Russia & China Join Forces in Space

Sputnik International

On Space Day, celebrated in China on April 24, let’s explore the key milestones of Russia–China space cooperation.

2025-04-24T12:11+0000

2025-04-24T12:11+0000

2025-04-24T12:11+0000

world

russia

china

roscosmos

boris titov

chinese national space administration (cnsa)

space

lunar mission

yuri borisov

china national space administration (cnsa)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104886/25/1048862553_13:0:1908:1066_1920x0_80_0_0_2788d34a05c3cd9e4136c48a7c6213b4.jpg

On Space Day, celebrated in China on April 24, let’s explore the key milestones of Russia–China space cooperation. Nuclear Power on the Moon China could install a nuclear power plant on the Moon to support the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS) it plans to build with Russia, according to a presentation by Pei Zhaoyu, Chief Engineer of the Chang’e-8 mission set for 2028. China aims to land astronauts on the Moon by 2030. The Chang’e-8 mission to the lunar south pole will lay the groundwork for constructing a permanent manned base, says the China National Space Administration. Li Hongzhong of the China-Russia Friendship Committee for Peace and Development met with Russian counterpart Boris Titov on April 24 to underscore readiness to boost cooperation between the sides, with Titov echoing the sentiment.Resources & Robotics Russian Space Agency Roscosmos also presented plans at the Shanghai conference to explore mineral and water resources on the Moon, including potentially using lunar materials as fuel. Between 2033 and 2035, Russia and China plan to deploy a joint nuclear power plant on the Moon to power the ILRS, addressing the lack of solar energy during the Moon's 14-day nights, Roscosmos chief Yuri Borisov told Sputnik last year. By April 2025, 17 countries and organizations have joined the Russo-Chinese ILRS project. China aims to expand this to 50 partners, focusing on BRICS and Global South nations. Step-by-Step Moon Base Plan In 2022, Roscosmos and the China National Space Administration (CNSA) outlined a plan for 2023-2027 to build the International Scientific Lunar Station in three stages by the 2030s:Joint Russo-Chinese missions will scout the Moon, identify the best location for the base, test high-precision soft landing technologies and collect rock samples. Construction of orbital power and communication hubs, bulk cargo drops and the use of smart tech, mini rovers and even a hopping robot for lunar logistics. Expanded surface exploration, station modules supporting deeper scientific research, tech tests and ultimately—human exploration.Russia and China have capital-intensive but "very interesting and very promising" projects to explore the Moon together, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with students and professors of Harbin University of Science and Technology in May, 2024, during his visit to China.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240415/russia-and-china-working-on-sustainable-moon-bases-what-do-we-know-about-them-1117943645.html

russia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

moon bases, space stations on the moon, research facilities on the moon, lunar bases, lunar exploration programs, russian lunar program, chinese lunar program, when will russia and china go to the moon, does china plan moon base, what will chinese moon base be