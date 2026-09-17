https://sputnikglobe.com/20260917/us-military-inspects-airfield-in-greenland-for-potential-nato-use---reports-1124750528.html

US Military Inspects Airfield in Greenland for Potential NATO Use - Reports

US Military Inspects Airfield in Greenland for Potential NATO Use - Reports

Sputnik International

The US military has examined an airport in southern Greenland for its possible use by NATO member states in the future, Danish broadcaster reported on Thursday.

2026-09-17T09:00+0000

2026-09-17T09:00+0000

2026-09-17T09:00+0000

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greenland

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us northern command (northcom)

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Earlier this month, Danish Defense Minister Jeppe Bruus and Greenlandic Foreign Minister Mute Egede said that the Danish Defense Ministry and the Greenlandic government had agreed to extend the operational life of the airport in Narsarsuaq in southern Greenland for one year in order to see during that time how the military of Denmark or other NATO member states could use the facility. Four US servicepeople were driving along the runway with something resembling advanced measuring equipment or geodetic instruments, the broadcaster reported. The US Northern Command confirmed to the broadcaster that a group of specialists was inspecting runways and other facilities to determine how the airfield could be used in the future, with the mapping conducted jointly by the US and the governments of Greenland and Denmark. The group was collecting general information about the airfield, including its dimensions, existing structures and runway characteristics, the report said. At the same time, the command did not answer the question of whether the ongoing inspections mean the opening of a new US military base in Greenland, the DR reported. Greenland is part of the Danish Kingdom. However, US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that it should join the US, arguing the islands' strategic importance for national security. Danish and Greenlandic authorities have warned Washington against seizing the island, noting that they expect their territorial integrity to be respected.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260709/trump-links-us-troop-presence-in-europe-to-greenland-outcome-1124421039.html

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