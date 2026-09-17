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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260917/us-should-not-fund-ukraine-conflict---texas-congressman-1124749847.html
Texas GOP Congressman Urges US Not to Fund Ukraine Conflict
Texas GOP Congressman Urges US Not to Fund Ukraine Conflict
Sputnik International
The United States should not spend significant financial resources on the conflict in Ukraine, let alone pay for it with the lives of its citizens, Chip Roy, a Republican member of the House of Representatives from Texas, said in an interview with Sputnik.
2026-09-17T07:18+0000
2026-09-17T07:37+0000
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US President Donald Trump said he intends to demand that European countries foot the bill for military aid and ammunition supplied to Ukraine. Amid the conflict with Iran, he has also repeatedly stressed the need to replenish US arsenals and ramp up ammunition production to meet Washington's own requirements.Under the previous administration of Joe Biden, the United States shelled out tens of billions of dollars in military aid to Ukraine. Following Trump's return to the White House, Washington changed its course on providing aid, putting greater emphasis on European countries buying US weapons for transfer to Kiev. Russia has repeatedly warned that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder settlement efforts, directly involving NATO countries in the conflict. The Kremlin also argues that Russia poses no threat to anyone, but will not ignore actions that could endanger its interests.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260813/nato-knows-ukraine-is-struggling-to-repel-russian-strikes-even-with-missiles-in-stock--expert-1124573808.html
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Texas GOP Congressman Urges US Not to Fund Ukraine Conflict

07:18 GMT 17.09.2026 (Updated: 07:37 GMT 17.09.2026)
© AP Photo / Mauricio CampinoIn this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, Airmen and civilians from the 436th Aerial Port Squadron palletize ammunition, weapons and other equipment bound for Ukraine during a foreign military sales mission at Dover Air Force Base, Del., Jan. 21, 2022
In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, Airmen and civilians from the 436th Aerial Port Squadron palletize ammunition, weapons and other equipment bound for Ukraine during a foreign military sales mission at Dover Air Force Base, Del., Jan. 21, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2026
© AP Photo / Mauricio Campino
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States should not spend significant financial resources on the conflict in Ukraine — let alone pay for it with the lives of its citizens, Chip Roy, a Republican member of the House of Representatives from Texas, said in an interview with Sputnik.
US President Donald Trump said he intends to demand that European countries foot the bill for military aid and ammunition supplied to Ukraine. Amid the conflict with Iran, he has also repeatedly stressed the need to replenish US arsenals and ramp up ammunition production to meet Washington's own requirements.
"I've been one that has not wanted to have America get immersed financially, or certainly with our blood and treasure, as I said, and but you know I hope the conversations continue," Roy said.
Under the previous administration of Joe Biden, the United States shelled out tens of billions of dollars in military aid to Ukraine. Following Trump's return to the White House, Washington changed its course on providing aid, putting greater emphasis on European countries buying US weapons for transfer to Kiev.
Russia has repeatedly warned that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder settlement efforts, directly involving NATO countries in the conflict. The Kremlin also argues that Russia poses no threat to anyone, but will not ignore actions that could endanger its interests.
Ukrainian Air Force's F-16 fighter jets fly over a Patriot Air and Missile Defense System in an undisclosed location in Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.08.2026
Analysis
NATO Knows Ukraine is Struggling to Repel Russian Strikes Even With Missiles in Stock – Expert
13 August, 13:24 GMT
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