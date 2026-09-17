https://sputnikglobe.com/20260917/us-should-not-fund-ukraine-conflict---texas-congressman-1124749847.html

Texas GOP Congressman Urges US Not to Fund Ukraine Conflict

Texas GOP Congressman Urges US Not to Fund Ukraine Conflict

Sputnik International

The United States should not spend significant financial resources on the conflict in Ukraine, let alone pay for it with the lives of its citizens, Chip Roy, a Republican member of the House of Representatives from Texas, said in an interview with Sputnik.

2026-09-17T07:18+0000

2026-09-17T07:18+0000

2026-09-17T07:37+0000

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US President Donald Trump said he intends to demand that European countries foot the bill for military aid and ammunition supplied to Ukraine. Amid the conflict with Iran, he has also repeatedly stressed the need to replenish US arsenals and ramp up ammunition production to meet Washington's own requirements.Under the previous administration of Joe Biden, the United States shelled out tens of billions of dollars in military aid to Ukraine. Following Trump's return to the White House, Washington changed its course on providing aid, putting greater emphasis on European countries buying US weapons for transfer to Kiev. Russia has repeatedly warned that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder settlement efforts, directly involving NATO countries in the conflict. The Kremlin also argues that Russia poses no threat to anyone, but will not ignore actions that could endanger its interests.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260813/nato-knows-ukraine-is-struggling-to-repel-russian-strikes-even-with-missiles-in-stock--expert-1124573808.html

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