https://sputnikglobe.com/20260917/us-should-prepare-for-possible-space-combat-near-moon---general-caine-1124751833.html

US Should Prepare for Possible Space Combat Near Moon - General Caine

US Should Prepare for Possible Space Combat Near Moon - General Caine

Sputnik International

The US armed forces must be prepared for possible confrontation in new areas, including near-Moon space, Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine said.

2026-09-17T12:57+0000

2026-09-17T12:57+0000

2026-09-17T12:57+0000

military

donald trump

dmitry peskov

earth

joint chiefs of staff

us

moon

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/08/1103901037_0:77:1470:904_1920x0_80_0_0_f5aa5ad7b6844c4c8561b978ea899bf3.jpg

"Our task, my friends, is to adapt right now, so the joint force is prepared to fight, endure and win in global contested environments, from the seabed to cislunar space," Caine said on Wednesday. The push for military readiness follows a recent post by US President Donald Trump on Truth Social. Earlier this month, Trump posted an image of the Moon against the backdrop of Earth with the caption "The Moon is ours." Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia does not support the idea of privatization in space, adding that it should remain an area for multilateral cooperation and not confrontation.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251004/geology-robots-the-next-step-in-moon-exploration-1122911828.html

earth

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

donald trump, dmitry peskov, earth, joint chiefs of staff, us, moon