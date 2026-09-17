https://sputnikglobe.com/20260917/us-should-prepare-for-possible-space-combat-near-moon---general-caine-1124751833.html
US Should Prepare for Possible Space Combat Near Moon - General Caine
US Should Prepare for Possible Space Combat Near Moon - General Caine
Sputnik International
The US armed forces must be prepared for possible confrontation in new areas, including near-Moon space, Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine said.
2026-09-17T12:57+0000
2026-09-17T12:57+0000
2026-09-17T12:57+0000
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"Our task, my friends, is to adapt right now, so the joint force is prepared to fight, endure and win in global contested environments, from the seabed to cislunar space," Caine said on Wednesday. The push for military readiness follows a recent post by US President Donald Trump on Truth Social. Earlier this month, Trump posted an image of the Moon against the backdrop of Earth with the caption "The Moon is ours." Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia does not support the idea of privatization in space, adding that it should remain an area for multilateral cooperation and not confrontation.
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donald trump, dmitry peskov, earth, joint chiefs of staff, us, moon
US Should Prepare for Possible Space Combat Near Moon - General Caine
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US armed forces must be prepared for possible confrontation in new areas, including near-Moon space, Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine said.
"Our task, my friends, is to adapt right now, so the joint force is prepared to fight, endure and win in global contested environments, from the seabed to cislunar space," Caine said on Wednesday.
The push for military readiness
follows a recent post by US President Donald Trump on Truth Social. Earlier this month, Trump posted an image of the Moon against the backdrop of Earth with the caption "The Moon is ours."
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia does not support the idea of privatization in space, adding that it should remain an area for multilateral cooperation and not confrontation.
4 October 2025, 17:17 GMT