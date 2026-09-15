https://sputnikglobe.com/20260915/us-flaunts-on-orbit-weapon-to-supercharge-space-arms-race-1124741703.html

US Flaunts On-Orbit Weapon to Supercharge Space Arms Race

US Flaunts On-Orbit Weapon to Supercharge Space Arms Race

Sputnik International

Reports of a US-deployed “on-orbit” weapon confirm that the West has already turned outer space into an extension of the Ukraine battlefield, air defense historian Yuri Knutov tells Sputnik.

2026-09-15T12:54+0000

2026-09-15T12:54+0000

2026-09-15T13:04+0000

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US and French reconnaissance satellites are already feeding battlefield intel to Ukraine’s military, with Finland about to join in, reminds the military expert, and Poland plans to deploy its own reconnaissance satellites.Other countries are developing “inspector” spacecraft built to maneuver close to other satellites to spy on them.Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite communications and broadband systems are used in space - and guide Ukraine’s drones.It is fair to say that “an arms race in space is already underway,” says the pundit, and the US space weapons claim seeks to accelerate this orbital race further.Trump’s costly Golden Dome project, touted as a global missile defense system, fits into the same aggressive vision, the military expert pointed out.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260915/outer-space-should-be-free-from-deployment-of-any-arms-russia-to-promote-this---kremlin-1124740875.html

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arms race, us, russia, space, space race, donald trump, finland, poland, military & intelligence, elon musk, ukraine, starlink, aegis