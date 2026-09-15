International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260915/us-flaunts-on-orbit-weapon-to-supercharge-space-arms-race-1124741703.html
US Flaunts On-Orbit Weapon to Supercharge Space Arms Race
US Flaunts On-Orbit Weapon to Supercharge Space Arms Race
Sputnik International
Reports of a US-deployed “on-orbit” weapon confirm that the West has already turned outer space into an extension of the Ukraine battlefield, air defense historian Yuri Knutov tells Sputnik.
2026-09-15T12:54+0000
2026-09-15T13:04+0000
analysis
arms race
us
russia
space
space race
donald trump
finland
poland
military & intelligence
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103585/67/1035856740_0:106:2048:1258_1920x0_80_0_0_2c7f42bb75f0dfe97d02fa6fc5f9012b.jpg
US and French reconnaissance satellites are already feeding battlefield intel to Ukraine’s military, with Finland about to join in, reminds the military expert, and Poland plans to deploy its own reconnaissance satellites.Other countries are developing “inspector” spacecraft built to maneuver close to other satellites to spy on them.Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite communications and broadband systems are used in space - and guide Ukraine’s drones.It is fair to say that “an arms race in space is already underway,” says the pundit, and the US space weapons claim seeks to accelerate this orbital race further.Trump’s costly Golden Dome project, touted as a global missile defense system, fits into the same aggressive vision, the military expert pointed out.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260915/outer-space-should-be-free-from-deployment-of-any-arms-russia-to-promote-this---kremlin-1124740875.html
russia
finland
poland
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103585/67/1035856740_116:0:1933:1363_1920x0_80_0_0_ed26d4a840ff7a30a20f5d0c117d81ed.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
arms race, us, russia, space, space race, donald trump, finland, poland, military & intelligence, elon musk, ukraine, starlink, aegis
arms race, us, russia, space, space race, donald trump, finland, poland, military & intelligence, elon musk, ukraine, starlink, aegis

US Flaunts On-Orbit Weapon to Supercharge Space Arms Race

12:54 GMT 15.09.2026 (Updated: 13:04 GMT 15.09.2026)
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Scott Kelly / NASA / NASA astronaut Scott Kelly on the International Space Station took this Earth observation photo in the stations cupola that provides a 360 degree view. He tweeted this image with the comment: "The view out my window.
NASA astronaut Scott Kelly on the International Space Station took this Earth observation photo in the stations cupola that provides a 360 degree view. He tweeted this image with the comment: The view out my window. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2026
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Scott Kelly / NASA /
Subscribe
Reports of a US-deployed “on-orbit” weapon confirm that the West has already turned outer space into an extension of the Ukraine battlefield, air defense historian Yuri Knutov tells Sputnik.
US and French reconnaissance satellites are already feeding battlefield intel to Ukraine’s military, with Finland about to join in, reminds the military expert, and Poland plans to deploy its own reconnaissance satellites.
Other countries are developing “inspector” spacecraft built to maneuver close to other satellites to spy on them.
Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite communications and broadband systems are used in space - and guide Ukraine’s drones.
It is fair to say that “an arms race in space is already underway,” says the pundit, and the US space weapons claim seeks to accelerate this orbital race further.
Trump’s costly Golden Dome project, touted as a global missile defense system, fits into the same aggressive vision, the military expert pointed out.
the ground-based tier is a system that has already been partially deployed, capable of intercepting ballistic missiles, including artificial Earth satellites in space
it partly relies on the Aegis system, as well as advanced weapon systems employing new physical principles - electromagnetic guns (that fry spacecraft electronics) and combat lasers (potentially megawatt-class, but so far 300-kilowatt)
space-based tier to feature satellites armed with space-to-space missiles capable of intercepting ballistic missiles and destroying enemy satellites, alongside space-based lasers
“The Americans appear to have already begun building out the space-based arsenal, judging by the US secretary of the Air Force’s remarks,” adds the expert.
This sparkly image shows Euclid’s view on a globular cluster called NGC 6397. Globular clusters are collections of hundreds of thousands of stars held together by gravity. Located about 7800 light-years from Earth, NGC 6397 is the second-closest globular cluster to us. Together with other globular clusters it orbits in the disc of the Milky Way, where the majority of stars are located. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2026
World
Outer Space Must Be Weapons-Free, Russia to Champion Said Goal - Kremlin
10:36 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала