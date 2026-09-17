https://sputnikglobe.com/20260917/west-used-bucha-to-derail-istanbul-peace-talks-on-ukraine---russian-mfa-1124752198.html
West Used Bucha to Derail Istanbul Peace Talks on Ukraine - Russian MFA Spox
West Used Bucha to Derail Istanbul Peace Talks on Ukraine - Russian MFA Spox
Sputnik International
The initiators of the falsification in the Bucha were the Western sponsors of Kiev, who were dissatisfied with the negotiation process on Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
2026-09-17T13:10+0000
2026-09-17T13:10+0000
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"The initiators of the falsification were the Western sponsors of the Kiev regime, who were not satisfied at that time with the ongoing and very active negotiations with a concrete result, as mentioned by the Russian President, the Russian-Ukrainian Istanbul agreements and the prospect of an early end to the conflict," Zakharova told a press conference. The falsification of the events in Bucha is a global information campaign and a bloody provocation, the diplomat said.UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres deliberately played along with the anti-Russian campaign in Bucha, Maria Zakharova said.The UN will have a hard time getting rid of the shame from the support of the provocation in Bucha, the diplomat added.There is no reason to believe that the UN Security Council will decide on an impartial investigation of the provocation in Bucha, Zakharova said."We see that such investigations were blocked by the UN before, so we have no illusions about this," Zakharova told a press conference.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260715/russia-to-seek-bucha-victims-list-from-next-un-secretary-general---un-envoy-1124447877.html
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ukraine, maria zakharova, antonio guterres, russia, kiev, the united nations (un), russian foreign ministry, falsification, falsifications
West Used Bucha to Derail Istanbul Peace Talks on Ukraine - Russian MFA Spox
13:10 GMT 17.09.2026 (Updated: 13:17 GMT 17.09.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The initiators of the falsification in the Bucha were the Western sponsors of Kiev, who were dissatisfied with the negotiation process on Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
"The initiators of the falsification were the Western sponsors of the Kiev regime, who were not satisfied at that time with the ongoing and very active negotiations with a concrete result, as mentioned by the Russian President, the Russian-Ukrainian Istanbul agreements and the prospect of an early end to the conflict," Zakharova told a press conference.
The falsification of the events in Bucha
is a global information campaign and a bloody provocation, the diplomat said.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres deliberately played along with the anti-Russian campaign in Bucha, Maria Zakharova said.
"Guterres, and I can officially state this, deliberately played along with the anti-Russian campaign," Zakharova said during a press conference.
The UN will have a hard time getting rid of the shame from the support of the provocation in Bucha, the diplomat added.
There is no reason to believe that the UN Security Council will decide on an impartial investigation of the provocation in Bucha, Zakharova said.
"We see that such investigations were blocked by the UN before, so we have no illusions about this," Zakharova told a press conference.