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Anthropic Quietly Launches Biolab for Drug Development - Reports
Anthropic Quietly Launches Biolab for Drug Development - Reports
Sputnik International
US-based artificial intelligence company Anthropic has quietly launched a biological laboratory as part of its efforts to apply AI in the pharmaceutical sector, media reported on Friday, citing sources.
2026-09-18T13:23+0000
2026-09-18T13:23+0000
2026-09-18T13:29+0000
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The company has built a laboratory for physical experiments in the San Francisco Bay Area to develop treatments for rare diseases and move its experiments from computer models to the real world, the report said. Anthropic's head of life sciences, Eric Kauderer-Abrams, confirmed the creation of the lab to the agency. According to the report, the company is not currently conducting drug development in the laboratory. On September 12, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei called for a global slowdown in the development of more powerful artificial intelligence models, citing safety concerns. US entrepreneur Elon Musk and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman supported the idea. US President Donald Trump on Monday dismissed claims that artificial intelligence would take over the world and destroy humanity as a hoax.
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Anthropic Quietly Launches Biolab for Drug Development - Reports
13:23 GMT 18.09.2026 (Updated: 13:29 GMT 18.09.2026)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US-based artificial intelligence company Anthropic has quietly launched a biological laboratory as part of its efforts to apply AI in the pharmaceutical sector, media reported on Friday, citing sources.
The company has built a laboratory for physical experiments in the San Francisco Bay Area to develop treatments for rare diseases and move its experiments from computer models to the real world, the report said.
Anthropic's
head of life sciences, Eric Kauderer-Abrams, confirmed the creation of the lab to the agency.
"We believe that to do biology, the final test is still and will be for a while in real lab work … We absolutely are doing that today, and I would describe our approach as being typical of what you would see in most biotech companies, where there's some amount of that that we're doing in our own facilities and some amount of that that we're working with external partners on," he said.
According to the report, the company is not currently conducting drug development in the laboratory.
On September 12, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei called for a global slowdown in the development of more powerful artificial intelligence models, citing safety concerns. US entrepreneur Elon Musk
and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman supported the idea.
US President Donald Trump on Monday dismissed claims that artificial intelligence would take over the world and destroy humanity as a hoax.