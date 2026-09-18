https://sputnikglobe.com/20260918/anthropic-quietly-launches-biolab-for-drug-development---reports-1124758086.html

Anthropic Quietly Launches Biolab for Drug Development - Reports

Anthropic Quietly Launches Biolab for Drug Development - Reports

Sputnik International

US-based artificial intelligence company Anthropic has quietly launched a biological laboratory as part of its efforts to apply AI in the pharmaceutical sector, media reported on Friday, citing sources.

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The company has built a laboratory for physical experiments in the San Francisco Bay Area to develop treatments for rare diseases and move its experiments from computer models to the real world, the report said. Anthropic's head of life sciences, Eric Kauderer-Abrams, confirmed the creation of the lab to the agency. According to the report, the company is not currently conducting drug development in the laboratory. On September 12, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei called for a global slowdown in the development of more powerful artificial intelligence models, citing safety concerns. US entrepreneur Elon Musk and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman supported the idea. US President Donald Trump on Monday dismissed claims that artificial intelligence would take over the world and destroy humanity as a hoax.

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