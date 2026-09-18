https://sputnikglobe.com/20260918/putin-votes-online-in-state-duma-elections-1124757751.html

Putin Votes Online in State Duma Elections

Putin Votes Online in State Duma Elections

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin voted in the State Duma elections in an online format on Friday.

2026-09-18T13:17+0000

2026-09-18T13:17+0000

2026-09-18T13:17+0000

russia

russia

election

parliamentary elections

russian elections

vladimir putin

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/09/12/1124757590_0:79:3364:1971_1920x0_80_0_0_b38e8e1cd450d2cc1bdc86965a01b602.jpg

The head of state chose the electronic voting format for the sixth time and voted from his office in the Kremlin.Elections to the ninth State Duma, Russia’s lower house of parliament, are taking place in September, with voting scheduled over three days from September 18 to 20. President Vladimir Putin has described the vote as the country’s most important domestic political event.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260916/russia-knows-what-it-fights-for---putin-1124748002.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, election, parliamentary elections, russian elections, vladimir putin