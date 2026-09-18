https://sputnikglobe.com/20260918/putin-votes-online-in-state-duma-elections-1124757751.html
Putin Votes Online in State Duma Elections
Putin Votes Online in State Duma Elections
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin voted in the State Duma elections in an online format on Friday.
2026-09-18T13:17+0000
2026-09-18T13:17+0000
2026-09-18T13:17+0000
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The head of state chose the electronic voting format for the sixth time and voted from his office in the Kremlin.Elections to the ninth State Duma, Russia’s lower house of parliament, are taking place in September, with voting scheduled over three days from September 18 to 20. President Vladimir Putin has described the vote as the country’s most important domestic political event.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260916/russia-knows-what-it-fights-for---putin-1124748002.html
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russia, election, parliamentary elections, russian elections, vladimir putin
Putin Votes Online in State Duma Elections
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin voted in the State Duma elections in an online format on Friday.
The head of state chose the electronic voting format for the sixth time and voted from his office in the Kremlin.
Elections to the ninth State Duma, Russia’s lower house of parliament, are taking place in September, with voting scheduled over three days from September 18 to 20. President Vladimir Putin
has described the vote as the country’s most important domestic political event.