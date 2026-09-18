https://sputnikglobe.com/20260918/rubio-personally-blocked-peace-deal-with-iran-during-negotiations-in-pakistan---reports-1124755397.html
Rubio Personally Blocked Peace Deal With Iran During Negotiations in Pakistan - Reports
Rubio Personally Blocked Peace Deal With Iran During Negotiations in Pakistan - Reports
Sputnik International
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has played a leading role in declining a potential peace agreement with Iran during the negotiations in Pakistan that involved Vice President JD Vance, media reported, citing an official.
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According to media reports, during the April talks, US negotiators got the impression that the Iranian side was changing provisions of the potential deal. During a pause, they called Rubio, who said that the Iranian proposal could not be accepted.Rubio is reportedly deliberately avoiding a public role in major negotiations, leaving this to Vance and special presidential envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff. At the same time, Rubio is acting as a behind-the-scenes diplomatic figure, retaining veto power over key decisions, US media reported.According to the broadcaster, Rubio is spending more time with US President Donald Trump than any other minister. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire. Subsequent talks held in Islamabad ended without a breakthrough.
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Rubio Personally Blocked Peace Deal With Iran During Negotiations in Pakistan - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has played a leading role in declining a potential peace agreement with Iran during the negotiations in Pakistan that involved Vice President JD Vance, media reported, citing an official.
According to media reports, during the April talks, US negotiators got the impression that the Iranian side was changing provisions of the potential deal. During a pause, they called Rubio, who said that the Iranian proposal could not be accepted.
Rubio is reportedly deliberately avoiding a public role in major negotiations, leaving this to Vance and special presidential envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff. At the same time, Rubio is acting as a behind-the-scenes diplomatic figure, retaining veto power over key decisions, US media reported.
According to the broadcaster, Rubio is spending more time with US President Donald Trump than any other minister.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran
, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire. Subsequent talks held in Islamabad ended without a breakthrough.