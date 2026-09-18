https://sputnikglobe.com/20260918/russia-just-struck-the-eyes-of-natos-war-machine-in-ukraine-1124753463.html

Russia Just Struck the Eyes of NATO's War Machine in Ukraine

Russia Just Struck the Eyes of NATO's War Machine in Ukraine

Sputnik International

Russia’s overnight attack on the De Novo data center in Kiev “will significantly affect operations, particularly in the realm of intelligence data processing,” military expert Yan Gagin told Sputnik.

2026-09-18T06:54+0000

2026-09-18T06:54+0000

2026-09-18T07:14+0000

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“Intelligence agencies relied on this center to process info gathered through their agent networks. It was utilized to facilitate strikes against our facilities, including deep within our rear areas,” with “every target logged into a specific system and database, processed and assigned a strike priority.”This digital kill chain network “will now face certain operational difficulties,” Gagin believes.Crucially, this includes targeting data received by Ukraine from its “NATO partners,” the observer emphasized.“For instance, we have become accustomed to the fact that prior to strikes on Crimea, Sevastopol, Novorossiysk, and elsewhere along our coastal zone, reconnaissance aircraft – primarily belonging to the US and Britain – appear near our territorial waters. They loiter over the Black Sea close to our shores, gathering and refining information, which is then relayed to the Ukrainian military. Subsequently, targeting is adjusted based on this data – mapped to specific coordinates, and attacks are executed.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260917/russia-targets-palantir-linked-data-center-in-ukraine-complicating-kill-chain-targeting-1124752899.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260831/russias-hammering-strikes-bleed-ukraine-dry-of-nato-support---expert-1124652482.html

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