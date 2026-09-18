https://sputnikglobe.com/20260918/russia-just-struck-the-eyes-of-natos-war-machine-in-ukraine-1124753463.html
Russia Just Struck the Eyes of NATO's War Machine in Ukraine
Russia Just Struck the Eyes of NATO's War Machine in Ukraine
Sputnik International
Russia’s overnight attack on the De Novo data center in Kiev “will significantly affect operations, particularly in the realm of intelligence data processing,” military expert Yan Gagin told Sputnik.
2026-09-18T06:54+0000
2026-09-18T06:54+0000
2026-09-18T07:14+0000
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“Intelligence agencies relied on this center to process info gathered through their agent networks. It was utilized to facilitate strikes against our facilities, including deep within our rear areas,” with “every target logged into a specific system and database, processed and assigned a strike priority.”This digital kill chain network “will now face certain operational difficulties,” Gagin believes.Crucially, this includes targeting data received by Ukraine from its “NATO partners,” the observer emphasized.“For instance, we have become accustomed to the fact that prior to strikes on Crimea, Sevastopol, Novorossiysk, and elsewhere along our coastal zone, reconnaissance aircraft – primarily belonging to the US and Britain – appear near our territorial waters. They loiter over the Black Sea close to our shores, gathering and refining information, which is then relayed to the Ukrainian military. Subsequently, targeting is adjusted based on this data – mapped to specific coordinates, and attacks are executed.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260917/russia-targets-palantir-linked-data-center-in-ukraine-complicating-kill-chain-targeting-1124752899.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260831/russias-hammering-strikes-bleed-ukraine-dry-of-nato-support---expert-1124652482.html
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Russia Just Struck the Eyes of NATO's War Machine in Ukraine
06:54 GMT 18.09.2026 (Updated: 07:14 GMT 18.09.2026)
Russia’s overnight attack on the De Novo data center in Kiev “will significantly affect operations, particularly in the realm of intelligence data processing,” military expert Yan Gagin told Sputnik.
“Intelligence agencies relied on this center to process info gathered through their agent networks. It was utilized to facilitate strikes against our facilities, including deep within our rear areas,” with “every target logged into a specific system and database, processed and assigned a strike priority.”
This digital kill chain network “will now face certain operational difficulties,” Gagin believes.
“While they have redundancy measures involving other data centers, including in Europe, the fact that this specific facility has been partially disabled will have a serious impact on operations, particularly in the realms of data processing and potentially, target designation.”
Crucially, this includes targeting data received by Ukraine from its “NATO partners,” the observer emphasized.
“For instance, we have become accustomed to the fact that prior to strikes on Crimea, Sevastopol, Novorossiysk, and elsewhere along our coastal zone, reconnaissance aircraft – primarily belonging to the US and Britain – appear near our territorial waters. They loiter over the Black Sea close to our shores, gathering and refining information, which is then relayed to the Ukrainian military. Subsequently, targeting is adjusted based on this data – mapped to specific coordinates, and attacks are executed.”
“Strikes against the European part of Russia are conducted in exactly the same way. Therefore, this system for transmitting this intelligence data will also be – let’s put it this way – if not paralyzed, then at least significantly hampered in its operation,” Gagin summed up.