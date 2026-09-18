https://sputnikglobe.com/20260918/russia-opens-media-accreditation-for-major-russiaafrica-and-gas-summits-1124756571.html

Russia Opens Media Accreditation For Major Russia–Africa and Gas Summits

Russia Opens Media Accreditation For Major Russia–Africa and Gas Summits

Sputnik International

Russia has opened accreditation for journalists covering the 3rd Russia–Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum, as well as the 8th Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) Summit.

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2026-09-18T11:53+0000

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The Russia–Africa events will bring together government officials, business leaders, and representatives from African countries to discuss trade, investment, energy cooperation, and humanitarian ties.The GECF Summit will focus on cooperation between major gas-exporting nations and the future of global energy markets.Both events will take place on October 28–29, 2026. Applications for media accreditation are open until September 30.

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