https://sputnikglobe.com/20260918/russia-opens-media-accreditation-for-major-russiaafrica-and-gas-summits-1124756571.html
Russia Opens Media Accreditation For Major Russia–Africa and Gas Summits
Russia Opens Media Accreditation For Major Russia–Africa and Gas Summits
Sputnik International
Russia has opened accreditation for journalists covering the 3rd Russia–Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum, as well as the 8th Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) Summit.
2026-09-18T11:53+0000
2026-09-18T11:53+0000
2026-09-18T11:53+0000
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The Russia–Africa events will bring together government officials, business leaders, and representatives from African countries to discuss trade, investment, energy cooperation, and humanitarian ties.The GECF Summit will focus on cooperation between major gas-exporting nations and the future of global energy markets.Both events will take place on October 28–29, 2026. Applications for media accreditation are open until September 30.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260817/ghana-president-to-participate-in-russia-africa-summit-in-moscow-in-october---lavrov-1124592476.html
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russia, south africa, east africa, north africa, west africa, summit, forum, gas
russia, south africa, east africa, north africa, west africa, summit, forum, gas
Russia Opens Media Accreditation For Major Russia–Africa and Gas Summits
Russia has opened accreditation for journalists covering the 3rd Russia–Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum, as well as the 8th Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) Summit.