https://sputnikglobe.com/20260918/russian-forces-liberate-two-settlements-in-donetsk-peoples-republic---mod-1124755135.html
Russian Forces Liberate Two Settlements in Donetsk People's Republic - MoD
Russian Forces Liberate Two Settlements in Donetsk People's Republic - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have taken control of the village of Verolyubovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
2026-09-18T09:08+0000
2026-09-18T09:08+0000
2026-09-18T09:08+0000
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“Yesterday, the settlement of Verolyubovka in the Donetsk People's Republic was liberated," the ministry said in a statement. Additionally, the Russian armed forces have taken control of the village of Zolotoy Kolodzez in the DPR, the statement read.Ukraine lost over 2,865 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past week, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to over 1,505 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 1,955 by Battlegroup Vostok, over 1,480 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 1,240 by Battlegroup Yug, and over 280 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.Additionally, the Russian armed forces destroyed 12 dry cargo ships, two sea ferries, a tanker, and a tugboat that were operating in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as carried out two massive and five group strikes against facilities associated with Ukrainian troops, the ministry said."From September 12-18, air defense systems shot down 44 guided aerial bombs, eight US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, two Neptun long‑range guided missiles, and 5,706 aircraft‑type unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement read.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260915/russian-forces-liberate-olkhovatka-settlement-in-kharkov-region-1124740384.html
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Russian Forces Liberate Two Settlements in Donetsk People's Republic - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have taken control of the village of Verolyubovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
“Yesterday, the settlement of Verolyubovka in the Donetsk People's Republic was liberated," the ministry said in a statement.
Additionally, the Russian armed forces have taken control of the village of Zolotoy Kolodzez in the DPR, the statement read.
Ukraine lost over 2,865 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past week, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The enemy's losses in this sector amounted to over 2,865 military personnel, 17 armored combat vehicles, 83 vehicles, five field artillery pieces, and five electronic warfare stations," the ministry said in a statement.
This is in addition to over 1,505 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 1,955 by Battlegroup Vostok, over 1,480 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 1,240 by Battlegroup Yug, and over 280 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.
Additionally, the Russian armed forces
destroyed 12 dry cargo ships, two sea ferries, a tanker, and a tugboat that were operating in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as carried out two massive and five group strikes against facilities associated with Ukrainian troops, the ministry said.
"From September 12-18, air defense systems shot down 44 guided aerial bombs, eight US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, two Neptun long‑range guided missiles, and 5,706 aircraft‑type unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement read.